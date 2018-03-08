Read more about the recovery from the North Bay wildfires: nbbj.news/recovery

Before Jim Roatch could rebuild his Fountaingrove home, the semiretired contractor needed to prove his hillside property was clean.

That meant hiring a contractor to remove the ash and debris left behind after the Tubbs fire leveled his $1.2 million Hadley Hill Drive home, making sure the soil was returned to its prefire condition.

But after the lot was cleared and scraped, several soil samples still showed arsenic levels above what the city and county considered acceptable for his location, which at the time was 7.2 parts per million.

Arsenic is a naturally occurring metalloid that can cause cancer in humans if ingested in high concentrations, such as by drinking contaminated well water.

The threshold set by the county struck Roatch as an absurdly conservative standard to meet, especially for a naturally occurring element in dirt that will be contained under a plastic barrier at a home connected to the city’s water supply.

“It just seems to me that they went way overboard,” Roatch said this week.

Anxious to get his home rebuilt and his life back, however, Roatch in December bit the bullet and had 11 more inches of dirt removed from the site and hauled to a landfill, costing him tens of thousands of dollars and weeks of delay.

The extra effort paid off. When the soil was retested, the new samples came back well below the 7.2 ppm level. He got his building permit Feb. 22.

The very next day, the Sonoma County Health Department and the Army Corps of Engineers decided to relax the cleanup standard for arsenic, raising the acceptable levels in soil to 22 parts per million for a large section of Fountaingrove, where 1,400 homes were incinerated in October.

“That’s ridiculous,” Roatch said of the timing of the change. “If it wasn’t that important, why did I have to go through all that?”

The new level, established after an analysis of 383 soil samples, is now what department officials agree is closer to the average natural background level for arsenic in the area.

Under the new standard, Roatch would have easily passed his December soil test, the highest reading of which was 14 parts per million. In that scenario, he could have been under construction weeks ago.

The revised standard will make it easier for people to rebuild, said Erik Lundquist, planning manager at Hogan Land Services of Santa Rosa, which Roatch hired to help him navigate his project.

“Hindsight being 20-20, it sure would have been nice to have that come out a little earlier,” Lundquist said. “He wasted time, and time is money.”

The Herculean effort underway to clean up debris from the nearly 5,300 homes and businesses destroyed in Sonoma County has been made more complicated by confusion over just how “clean” the cleared lots must be before rebuilding can proceed.

Roatch is not the only one dealing with delays over soil test results.

David Welch’s site on Shelter Glen Way was cleared in late December by a crew hired by the Army Corps. The workers were responsive and did a great job removing the debris, he said. They told him test results would take a few days to get back and a couple weeks to process.