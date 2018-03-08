Sun Country Airlines on Thursday announced expanded seasonal nonstop service from Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (airport code MSP) to Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS).

Seasonal nonstop flights between Minneapolis–St. Paul and Santa Rosa will be offered June 29–Aug. 27 on Mondays and Fridays, the airport stated.

“Santa Rosa/Sonoma County has been a great addition to our growing route network,” said Jude Bricker, president and CEO of Sun Country Airlines, in the announcement. “We look forward to giving our passengers the opportunity to experience Santa Rosa/Sonoma County’s charm throughout the summer months.”

The company announced service to Wine Country from the Midwest in March 2017, operating August through December flights at a pace of one round trip per week, departing Thursdays and returning Sundays.

Sun Country Airlines was started in 1982 by a small group of Minneapolis–St. Paul pilots and flight attendants, and its first flight was between Sioux Falls and Las Vegas a year later. The MLT vacations venture also became part of the mix.

Since 2011, the company has been owned by the Minnesota-based Davis family. They also own Cambria, a maker of premium countertops.

The airport’s announcement stated Sun Country is offering introductory fares as low as $99 one way. Flight and hotel vacation package deals are also available through Sun Country Vacations.