Immediately following the fires that destroyed one in 20 Sonoma County homes, 15,000 people found themselves without a place to live.

Within days Aaron Jobson, an architect with Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, and Dan Blake, director of innovation and partnerships with the Sonoma County Office of Education, collaborated on a vision to create a transitional short-term housing solution for displaced individuals and families – one that also could help address the long-term need for affordable housing.

With a plan to begin home design and to secure housing locations, Samantha Kraesig, principal and creative director of Flight LLC, joined the team to provide communication, marketing and strategy support to make the Homes for Sonoma project a reality.

Among the first proposed building sites is 7.5 acres of land owned by the First United Methodist Church on Giffen Avenue in Santa Rosa.

The goal of the initial project is to build 40 homes in 90 days in a pilot community that include outdoor common space and quality, livable and sustainable cottages built for permanent use that also can be deconstructed and moved to future locations. Cottages are being designed with full-sized bedrooms and baths, modern and efficient kitchens, washers and dryers along with covered porches and decks.

The Homes for Sonoma team (www.homesforsonoma.org) consists of 24 partners, including architects, fiscal sponsor Burbank Housing, Rebuild Together Petaluma, the North Coast Builders Exchange, 180 Studios, Jackson Family Wines, SRJC, the CTE Foundation of Sonoma County as well as other housing specialists, builders, designers, engineers, a law firm, a tool company and other funding sources.

Housing designs have been finalized, and HFS has launched a $4 million capital campaign to fund and build its first homes this spring.

“This is a 100 percent volunteer effort to provide a better option than traditional emergency housing,” said Kraesig.

“These homes will help families stay in our community, which, in turn, will stabilize enrollments in our local schools, keep our local workforce intact and maintain the vibrancy of our diverse community. Please help us by making a legacy commitment to Sonoma County and provide hope for those who have suffered the most.”