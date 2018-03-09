Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport reported this morning that its passenger traffic in February rose by 17.9 percent or 27,791 passengers getting off and on planes at the facility.

Two months into the year, the airport saw a 16.1 percent increase in traffic.

The news came the same week that Sun Country – which flies seasonally from Minneapolis-St. Paul to the Sonoma County, announced that it was expanding the number of months it would operate that summer month service.

The Santa Rosa-based airport is served by Alaska Airlines, United, American Airlines and Sun Country Airlines. As it did in January, Alaska saw a decline in passengers in February. The number of passengers on Alaska dipped by 2.7 percent.

United, which began operating from the facility in July flying passengers to and from its San Francisco location, logged 4,389 passengers last month. American has been at the airport for about a year – flying to Phoenix. Comparing the first month operation in February 2017 to last month- the airline saw a 107 percent increase in passengers (3,047).

Las Vegas-based low-cost airline Allegiant Airlines began operating twice weekly flights between Santa Rosa and Las Vegas and Mesa in May 2016 but ceased operations July 30, however, due to uneven passenger traffic.