California public health officials have issued warnings against recreational harvesting of mussels, clams and other bivalve shellfish off the coast near San Francisco because of potentially lethal levels of a naturally occurring toxin.

Marin County health officials said mussel samples from the Chimney Rock sentinel station within the Point Reyes National Seashore were recently found to contain 37 times the “alert” level of paralytic shellfish poison, or PSP.

The California Department of Public Health said mussel samples from Sonoma County were collected Monday inside Bodega Bay and did not contain high levels of PSP toxins. The agency continues to monitor shellfish samples from Sonoma County, a spokesman said.

The advisories do not apply to commercially harvested shellfish.

Officials said changes in water temperature, flow and salt content can lead to sudden increases in PSP levels. The toxin cannot be eliminated by cooking the shellfish.

The state public health warning does not apply to clams, mussels, scallops or oysters harvested and sold commercially, as these are subject to frequent mandatory testing.