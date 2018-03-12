Paul-Louis “P.L.” Maillard has been promoted to medical group administrator at Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa Medical Center.

In that position, he is responsible for all ambulatory care operations and services, the company announced.

“This is an amazing community and medical center, which I’ve come to love and admire in my initial year and a half here,” he said in a statement. “It is my privilege and pleasure to help lead this amazing medical center.”

Maillard has been an assistant medical group administrator at the Santa Rosa hospital since 2016. For the Adult and Family Medicine Department in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, he helped launch the Kaiser Permanente Family Medicine Residency Program and opened of the new Mercury Way medical office building in southwest Santa Rosa.

He also oversaw the medical center’s Emergency Department, hospital-based services and other “care experience” programs and services.

Before coming to Santa Rosa, he was assistant medical center administrator for Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. He has a master’s degree in physical therapy and health care administration and was in the 2014 class of the Harvard Business School Kaiser Permanente Executive Leadership Program.