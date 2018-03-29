s
North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | March 29, 2018, 8:51AM

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank

Check out which companies are on the move via these new commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma and Marin.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,477sf at 100 Smith Ranch Road, #110, San Rafael; office; Raymond L. Lent dba The Putney Financial Group; Mac Cranford of NKF; Regency I, LLC; na; Dec. 13

2,965sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #260, San Rafael; office, renewal; Axis Appraisal; Matt Storms of K&C; 1101 Fifth Avenue, LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 13

2,106sf at 1108 Fifth Ave., #200, San Rafael; office, renewal; Rachel Castrejon & Matthew Briggs, Attorneys at Law; na; Westamerica Bank; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 9

967sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #220, Larkspur; office, sublease; Flagstar Bank FSB; na; Wilson Markle Stuckey et al; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 24

894sf at 129 Miller Ave. (Planer Building), #A & B, Mill Valley; retail; Makers Market, LLC; na; MV Heritage Properties, LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 11

776sf at 1615 Hill Road, #31, Novato; office; Restivo Plastic Surgery, Inc.; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Clayton Noack of NKF; Ali & Ashti A. Rostami Trust; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Clayton Noack of NKF; Dec. 12

359sf at 129 Miller Ave., #601, Mill Valley; retail; Shoreline Coffee Shop, Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; MV Heritage Properties, LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 6

300sf at 103 E. Blithedale Ave., #2, Mill Valley; office; Garage Days Development, Inc.; David Walwyn & Clayton Noack of NKF; Dyer Professional Building Partnership, L.P.; David Walwyn & Clayton Noack of NKF; Dec. 7

SONOMA COUNTY

24,613sf at 1500 Valley House Drive, #210, Rohnert Park; office; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; na; SOMO Village Commercial, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington, Clayton Noack & Brennan Kunkel of NKF; Oct. 14

20,942sf at 1500 Valley House Drive, first floor, east wing, Rohnert Park; office; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; na; SOMO Village Commercial, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington, Clayton Noack & Brennan Kunkel of NKF; Oct. 26

13,000sf at 285 Sutton Place, #A & B, Santa Rosa; industrial, renewal; S-L Distribution Company, LLC; na; My So Investments, LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Feb. 12

8,288sf at 1500 Valley House Drive, #220, Rohnert Park; office; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; na; SOMO Village Commercial, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington, Clayton Noack & Brennan Kunkel of NKF; Oct. 26

5,864sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #109, Santa Rosa; office; Redwood Health Services; Joel Jaman of K&C; STG Group; na; Feb. 23

5,861sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #104, 105 & 106, Santa Rosa; office; Caliber Home Loans, Inc.; Brian Keegan of K&C; STG Group; na; Jan. 29

4,650sf at 140 Stony Point Road, #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Ignite Martial Arts; Danny Jones of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Feb. 7

3,475sf at 675 Aviation Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; SCMC Laboratories, LLC; na; Karrob, LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jan. 3

2,679sf at 1821 Empire Industrial Court, #F & G, Santa Rosa; industrial; Radiant Farms, LLC; Brian Keegan & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Rocking M, LLC; Brian Keegan & Robby Burroughs of K&C; Feb. 20

2,001sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #105, Santa Rosa; office; Life Works of Sonoma County; Doug Braik of K&C; STG Group; na; Jan. 17

1,885sf at 416 Aviation Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; office; Cal Tax Accountants; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Bruce Rocco; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Sept. 27

1,716sf at 597 Santana Drive, #C, Cloverdale; industrial; Healdsburg Meat Co., LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Arlo Miller 1996 Revocable Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dec. 29

1,384sf at 707 Fourth St., #A, Santa Rosa; retail; Keith E. and Jillian R. Berry & Jaclyn D. Vogel dba Sweet Cheeks Intimate Apparel, Inc.; Barry Palma of NKF; Kushins & Langendorf; Barry Palma of NKF; Sept. 16

1,198sf at 1587 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa; retail; Trim and Proper Grooming Parlor; Sara Wann of K&C; Joseph Murphy Corporation; na; Oct. 25

950sf at 972 Gravenstein Highway S., #100, Sebastopl; retail; Javier Borges & Miquel Chable; na; 970 Gravenstein Hwy, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Jan. 23

900sf at 320 College Ave., #330, Santa Rosa; office; Wolff Contracting, Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Avenue 320, LLC; na; Dec. 26

821sf at 445 Orchard St., #103, Santa Rosa; office; Northwestern Utility Billing Service, Inc.; na; Orchard Building, LLC; Dave Peterson of K&C; Feb. 1

800sf at 10 Enterprise Drive, #B-2, Rohnert Park; retail; Jennie Jinnevik dba La Bella Figa; na; Terra Dono, LLC; Barry Palma of NKF; Dec. 5

623sf at 3635 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; office; Rashid Mughal; Doug Braik of K&C; Meyn Partnership; Doug Braik of K&C; Jan. 21

600sf at 909 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park; retail; Ariin Alkoof & Zaid Nawar dba Escape & Accessories; na; Mtn. Shadows Investors, LLC; Berk Jones, Clayton Noack & Brennan Kunkel of NKF; Dec. 14

97sf at 4787 Old Redwood Highway, #105, Santa Rosa; office; Ronsin Litigation Support Services, Inc.; Sara Wann & Gina Motto-Ros of K&C; Davis Properties Company, LLC; Sara Wann & Gina Motto-Ros of K&C; Dec. 27

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

3,212sf at 7080–7084 Redwood Blvd., Novato; retail; Bob M. & Floryce M. Silva; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Francisco Medina; na; Dec. 20; na

SONOMA COUNTY

115,870sf at 4332–4374 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa; land (2.66 acres); Storage PRO of Santa Rosa, LLC; na; The Robbins 1997 Trust; Ron Reinking of NKF; Dec. 29; na

54,450sf at 7820 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati; land (1.25 acres); Chih Fong Li; na; CV Santa Rosa Investments, LLC; Ron Reinking of NKF; Dec. 12; $948,636

33,977sf at Apollo Way (APN 035-490-029), Santa Rosa; industrial land (0.78 acres); Huston Contracting; Shawn Johnson of K&C; AJ Ventures; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 2; na

14,598sf at 7064 Corline Court, Sebastopol; office; Jonathan Davis; na; Sophia Tedeschi; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 1; $990,000

11,630sf at 818 & 821 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Jonathan Harb; Matt Storms of K&C; Sherman Trust; na; Feb. 28; $3,300,000

8,242sf at 589 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office & retail; Stephanie Huang; na; Oded Schwarz & Ruth Rosenthal; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 27; $1,250,000

3,432sf at 595 Santana Drive, #C, Cloverdale; industrial; Ulises C Valdez & Adelina Valdez; Russ Mayer of K&C; Arlo Miller 1996 Revocable Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 7; na