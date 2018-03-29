North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Check out which companies are on the move via these new commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma and Marin.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,477sf at 100 Smith Ranch Road, #110, San Rafael; office; Raymond L. Lent dba The Putney Financial Group; Mac Cranford of NKF; Regency I, LLC; na; Dec. 13

2,965sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #260, San Rafael; office, renewal; Axis Appraisal; Matt Storms of K&C; 1101 Fifth Avenue, LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 13

2,106sf at 1108 Fifth Ave., #200, San Rafael; office, renewal; Rachel Castrejon & Matthew Briggs, Attorneys at Law; na; Westamerica Bank; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 9

967sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #220, Larkspur; office, sublease; Flagstar Bank FSB; na; Wilson Markle Stuckey et al; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 24

894sf at 129 Miller Ave. (Planer Building), #A & B, Mill Valley; retail; Makers Market, LLC; na; MV Heritage Properties, LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 11

776sf at 1615 Hill Road, #31, Novato; office; Restivo Plastic Surgery, Inc.; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Clayton Noack of NKF; Ali & Ashti A. Rostami Trust; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Clayton Noack of NKF; Dec. 12

359sf at 129 Miller Ave., #601, Mill Valley; retail; Shoreline Coffee Shop, Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; MV Heritage Properties, LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 6

300sf at 103 E. Blithedale Ave., #2, Mill Valley; office; Garage Days Development, Inc.; David Walwyn & Clayton Noack of NKF; Dyer Professional Building Partnership, L.P.; David Walwyn & Clayton Noack of NKF; Dec. 7

SONOMA COUNTY

24,613sf at 1500 Valley House Drive, #210, Rohnert Park; office; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; na; SOMO Village Commercial, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington, Clayton Noack & Brennan Kunkel of NKF; Oct. 14

20,942sf at 1500 Valley House Drive, first floor, east wing, Rohnert Park; office; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; na; SOMO Village Commercial, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington, Clayton Noack & Brennan Kunkel of NKF; Oct. 26

13,000sf at 285 Sutton Place, #A & B, Santa Rosa; industrial, renewal; S-L Distribution Company, LLC; na; My So Investments, LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Feb. 12

8,288sf at 1500 Valley House Drive, #220, Rohnert Park; office; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; na; SOMO Village Commercial, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington, Clayton Noack & Brennan Kunkel of NKF; Oct. 26

5,864sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #109, Santa Rosa; office; Redwood Health Services; Joel Jaman of K&C; STG Group; na; Feb. 23

5,861sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #104, 105 & 106, Santa Rosa; office; Caliber Home Loans, Inc.; Brian Keegan of K&C; STG Group; na; Jan. 29

4,650sf at 140 Stony Point Road, #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Ignite Martial Arts; Danny Jones of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Feb. 7

3,475sf at 675 Aviation Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; SCMC Laboratories, LLC; na; Karrob, LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jan. 3

2,679sf at 1821 Empire Industrial Court, #F & G, Santa Rosa; industrial; Radiant Farms, LLC; Brian Keegan & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Rocking M, LLC; Brian Keegan & Robby Burroughs of K&C; Feb. 20