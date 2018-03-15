One of California’s oldest and most successful wineries — that you’ve likely never heard of — is back. And its rich historical roots lie mostly in Sonoma County.



Established in 1854, Kohler & Frohling sourced some of its earliest grapes from Glen Ellen’s Tokay vineyard and in 1874 bought that vineyard and built a winemaking facility in what is now Jack London State Historic Park. Notably, the ruins of that winery have been home to Transcendence Theatre Company’s “Broadway Under the Stars” shows since 2011.

Read more at SonomaMag.com.