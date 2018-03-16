Piner High School student Natalie Avila job-shadowed for a year at a Healdsburg restaurant, so she was intrigued to ask about career opportunities at a Healdsburg bakery that was among the employers looking to inspire for later hire via a regional job fair in Santa Rosa on Thursday.

Avila and fellow Piner culinary arts program students Mariana Barajas and Giselle Soto talked with Costeaux French Bakery owner Will Seppi about the breadmaking process and ways to start in that business. Avila had worked last school year in the kitchen with Spoonbar chef Casey Van Voorhis as part of the Piner’s culinary program.

“I learned from her how to make fresh pasta and organic eggs,” Avila said.

Costeaux was one of 18 local companies participating in the second annual Food & Beverage Manufacturing Careers Summit, held in the Bertolini Student Center at Santa Rosa Junior College. The summit was put on by the Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation, in partnership with the Sonoma County Office of Education, North Bay Food Industry Group, the college and Sonoma State University.

Registered to attend the morning session were 147 students from 16 Sonoma County high schools. Close to 100 students from SRJC and SSU attended the fair in the afternoon.

Also speaking at the event was Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who also runs Foggy River Farm, a community-supported agriculture business near Healdsburg. A panel of local employers fielded questions students texted in about their businesses and how to start in such careers.

Afterward, there was a job fair, where students could practice interview skills taught by their teachers and counselors to learn what careers are possible and what’s needed to get into them.

“What entry-level jobs are available?” Diogo Carrillo asked Sylvia Proctor, who was staffing Clover Sonoma’s job fair table.

Proctor told the Geyserville High School sophomore and fellow students Nancy Gonzalez and Veronica Diaz Jimenez, both seniors, that some Clover jobs such as in HR call for college degrees, but high schoolers could start out in some office roles. And after high school, there are jobs in production and distribution.

“But to be a class A driver, you have to be 21,” Proctor told the students. She is vice president for human resources at the Petaluma-based dairy processor.

Drivers are a critical looming need for Clover, Proctor told North Bay Business Journal. The company just filled open positions and now employs 54 drivers. They haul cartons of milk, boxes of butter, cups of yoghurt and tubs of other dairy products to stores in a 100-mile radius of the Petaluma plant. The company uses third-party haulers to distribute beyond that, so the drivers can be home each night, Proctor said.

“The biggest problem is retirement,” she said. About one-third of Clover’s drivers are set to retire in the next three to five years. The average driver tenure with the company is 18 years.

“Drivers are the face of Clover” at the stores they visit regularly, Proctor said.

But Clover has a system in place for raising its own drivers, she said. Candidates start out in the warehouse, because production workers are too critical to lose. Then on company time, the fleet safety supervisor schools prospective drivers on what they need to get a learner’s permit for trucks. After that, there is on-the-road training and, finally, a state test for the class A truck license.