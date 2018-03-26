David Schulze has been hired as director of sales and hospitality for Wheeler Farms, leading guest experiences at the Biodynamic farm, vineyards and state-of-the-art custom crush winery in St. Helena.

Schulze worked at Joseph Phelps Winery for 10 years as retail sales manager where he helped develop guest experiences, managed retail sales activity and provided wine education to staff and guests. Prior to Joseph Phelps, when he first arrived in Napa Valley from the Midwest, Schulze worked as a tasting room associate at Elizabeth Spencer Wines.

Winemaking partners at Wheeler Farms include Accendo Cellars, an Araujo Family project, Arrow&Branch, Booth Bella Oaks, Evinco Wines, Kinsman Wines, Tor and Vice Versa. The winery and hospitality house at Wheeler Farms opened to the public in 2017.

Jenna Blanchard has been promoted to supervisor at Pisenti & Brinker, LLP. In addition, the firm stated that Kellin Gilbert has been promoted to senior manager and Kayla Martinez has been promoted to supervisor.

Audrey Posl has been promoted to sales and marketing manager of Sbragia Family Vineyards in Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley.

Posl has four years of wine industry experience with expertise in design, branding, marketing and sales. Most recently, Posl was communications & digital media manager of Sbragia. Previously, she was branding coordinator at Co-opportunity Natural Foods in Santa Monica and graphic designer for LA Wine Tasting.

Vanessa Bolin has been hired by residential and commercial construction company Jim Murphy & Associates as an assistant project manager. The firm also announced two promotions.

Bolin is one in a team of eight that conduct the company’s construction operations in estimating and fiscal project management. She has more than 19 years of experience in the architecture, interior design and construction industry working mainly in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Andrew Supinger has been promoted to senior project manager. Supinger joined JMA as an assistant project manager in 2007 and was promoted to project manager and estimator in May 2011. He is a certified green building professional.

Thomas Anderson has been promoted to project manager. An assistant project manager at JMA since December 2011, Anderson holds both an LEED green associate and a certified green building professional credentials.

Carmi Woods has joined George Petersen Insurance Agency’s Santa Rosa office as an account executive in the Employee Benefits Department.

Prior to joining George Petersen, Woods began her career in insurance at Vantreo Insurance Brokerage, where she worked for 10 years, advancing to an account executive position. In 2013 she transitioned to the Advanced Benefits Group in Santa Rosa, where she worked as an account executive, handling group benefits accounts.

Woods pursued a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in business administration at the University of Oregon.

Marvin Williams has been hired as vice president of property management for MidPen Housing Corporation, owners and developers of nonprofit affordable housing,

Williams will lead an organization of more than 250 employees and oversee all aspects of property operations including lease-ups, training, facility maintenance, and ensuring each property’s financial performance, according to the company’s announcement.

Williams comes to MidPen most recently from Progress Residential in Arizona where, as national director of Property Operations, he successfully directed the operations for a portfolio of 23,000 homes across fourteen states. Prior to Progress, Mr. Williams was director of Property Management for WINN Residential Military Housing Services in Boston.