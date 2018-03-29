North Bay business briefs: Sonoma County Rises survey, Tri Counties Bank and more

Sonoma County Rises, a community-based, wildfire recovery–focused organization, has launched a community outreach survey to gain insight into Sonoma County residents’ attitudes five months after the October wildfires. The survey, at www.socorises.org, seeks to gain information from a broad section of the community living here now to best inform and guide decision-makers about what matters most as they plan for recovery and rebuilding, the organization stated.

The survey was prepared with support from King Brown Partners, a Novato-based consultancy of business strategy researchers. English and Spanish versions of the survey are available on the website. The survey will run through April 2.

—

Tri Counties Bank plans a grand opening of its Santa Rosa branch on Thursday, April 26.

The event, which begins at noon, will be at 819 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa. RSVP by April 19 to Judy Reynolds at JudyReynolds@tcbk.com or 707-522-5497.

—

Kaveh Azari, a co-proprietor of Azari Vineyards in Petaluma, has announced a benefit for victims of the October fires on Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. The event will take place at the winery, 1399 Spring Hill Road. The event will consist of a feast made of local artisanal foods provided by purveyors including Della Fattoria, McNear’s, Ray’s Tavern, Petaluma Market, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Aqus Cafe and Spring Hill Creamery, among others. The winery’s wood-fired pizza oven will produce pizzas as well. There will be live music by local musicians and comments by dignitaries.

—

About 120 students learned about managing income versus expenses, and paying for housing, child care, and more at Redwood Credit Union’s 100th “Bite of Reality” fair at San Rafael High School.

In Bite of Reality, each student gets a fictional identity, including occupation, salary, family, credit cards, and a checking account. They then visit stations, such as the “Groceries and Dining” table where they pay for food. There are also housing and transportation stations, clothing and entertainment, child care, and more. As they move through the process, the teens must decide on the expenditures they can afford with their very finite budget.

“It’s eye opening to learn they can’t always cover both necessities and desires,” the RCU announcement stated.

—

Bank of Marin donated $25,000 to Anova Center for Education for rebuilding its campus and replacing the contents of its K-12 classrooms, transition program, and occupational therapy equipment that were destroyed in the Northern California wildfires in October.

Anova serves almost 300 students, and provides services in 15 counties across the state, helping over 500 families throughout Northern California. Anova’s mission is to provide innovative educational and therapy services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, emotional disturbance, and other neurodevelopmental impairments.

Headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $2.5 billion and 23 retail offices throughout San Francisco, Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Alameda counties.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College’s associate degree in nursing program is celebrating 75 years as a nursing school, and is inviting nursing alumni and community members to join in an afternoon tea to celebrate this important landmark on Friday, May 4, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. This event will take place in the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.­