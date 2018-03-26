V2 Wine Group of Sonoma has signed a sales partnership with Terroir Selections, which has an office in Napa and owns three brands.

Under the announced deal, V2 exclusively will import Mulderbosch of South Africa and Trinity Hill of New Zealand as well as handle U.S. sales and marketing for those brands and from Qupé of California’s Central Coast.

With this new agreement, V2 now represents 11 wine families in North America. The portfolio includes Coeur Clementine, Dobbes Family Estate, Donati Family Vineyard, Lucinda & Millie Wines, Mercer Wine Estates, Merryvale Family of Wines, Starmont Winery, Steelhead Vineyards, Toad Hollow Vineyards, Torbreck Vintners, Vindicated Wines and Wine By Joe.

V2 also markets its own wine brands.

The firm was founded in 2010 by Dan and Katy Leese. Napa-based Delicato Family Vineyards took a stake in V2 about a year ago.