North Bay special-food producers go microniche to thrive amid competition

JAMES DUNN

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | March 26, 2018, 11:11AM

| Updated 51 minutes ago.

In the grocery business, giant companies dominate all the big, lucrative categories. Total sales from supermarkets in the United States are nearly $0.7 trillion a year, with almost 5 million employees, according to the Food Marketing Institute. There are more than 38,000 supermarkets in the U.S., and each supermarket carries some 40,000 items.

Newcomers in the food industry must identify and exploit market slivers where they can co-exist for a while before being gobbled up or chased out of business by bigger guys.

For this story, North Bay Business Journal interviewed owners of two micro-niche food producers. One, a specialty baker located in Rohnert Park, has managed to make a living for nearly two decades. The other, a rarefied chocolatier, launched less than two years ago in Santa Rosa and is growing fast.

Specialty bread: Grindstone Bakery, Rohnert Park

Grindstone Bakery, owned by Mario and Darlene Repetto, makes bread and cookies that are mostly gluten-free, yeast-free and sugar-free. That puts the company into a niche that is a sliver of a sliver of a sliver.

The Repettos bought the bakery in 2001, launching a tiny production facility in an alley in the South A Street neighborhood of Santa Rosa. “There was a little garage in back, That’s where the bakery was started. Everything was done with the idea of recreating the way bread was done 5,000 years ago by the Egyptians,” Mario Repetto said, “no flour, no industrial, commercial yeast.” Bakers in those times had to bring grains, grind them with stones, ferment them, keep the fermentation culture for the next batch.”

The starter was sourdough, used to leaven loaves. “Sourdough means natural fermentation without yeast,” Repetto said. “The beauty of that system is that you have a culture that is mainly naturally occurring lactic-acid bacteria, which have wonderful properties. They are used to make cheese (and yogurt). They are present in our gut, do many things for our health.”

Bacteria help to break down complex proteins in grains, Repetto said, including gluten. “They are difficult for humans to digest. We need to tweak them a little to adapt them to our digestive process. Bacteria play an important role.”

The bacteria also help to free beneficial antioxidants that are present in grains, Repetto said. “They make antioxidants bio-available. Otherwise they just pass through.”

“We live in a dangerous world,” said Repetto, who grew up in Argentina. He points to giant bakeries that could clobber his tiny enterprise. “Everybody is trying to eat somebody else. In 18 years, I haven’t found anybody trying to buy us. We should be protected by our niche market. We are not a threat to anybody. But you never know.”

Years ago he discussed the prospect of Alvarado Street Bakery distributing Grindstone Bakery products. Negotiations did not lead to an agreement. “The numbers were not good enough, or the price,” he said.

Grindstone bread sells for $8 to $10 a loaf. Alvarado Street Bakery sells sprouted-grain breads for much less.

“What differentiates us is the milling,” Repetto said. The company has a small mill located on site. “When you buy flour, you introduce a very risky element. Flour is difficult to store. Bread has to be fresh. The flour is stone-ground hours before baking the bread. That is freshness. We grind here. We use all the grain. That freshness cannot be achieved when you use flour.”

Many parts of grain, such as the germ and oils, quickly go rancid after milling, he said.

Grindstone Bakery has two Rohnert Park bakeries that used to house Alvarado Street Bakery, which moved to larger headquarters in Petaluma. One Grindstone bakery makes gluten-free products, primarily from millet and quinoa, which is actually seed from a member of the spinach, chard and beet family, not technically a grain. Quinoa originated in cool, high-elevation slopes of the South American Andes. Buckwheat and amaranth are other non-grain seeds used for baking. Grains are seeds of cereal grasses.

“For people who want to avoid grains,” Repetto said, “we have 100 percent quinoa bread.” Grindstone Bakery makes eight varieties of grain-free bread.

The other bakery uses grain to make five breads with spelt, barley and rye, some with added flax. Grindstone also makes spring rolls, sold in prepared-food sections of some markets.

The bestselling bread is gluten-free with sprouted seeds, which accounts for about 1,100 loaves a week. Sales of rye bread are picking up.

Total bread production per week is about 3,000 loaves, up from about 300 loaves a week when the Repettos bought the business, which has about a dozen employees.

The company also makes cookies, though at far lower numbers than bread. “We don’t like to push sugar,” Repetto said. “We do them for people like us. Once in a while, you want something sweet.” The company sells only about 130 cookies a week.

Grindstone Bakery has annual revenue of $800,000 to $900,000, and distributes products throughout the Bay Area. One route takes bread as far south as Rainbow Grocery on Folsom Street in San Francisco, and Whole Foods stores in the city, as well as Berkeley and Oakland. The other route distributes to Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties, including Good Earth Natural Foods in Mill Valley and Fairfax. Total distribution includes about 50 stores.

The company has a few customers and stores, such as those in Ukiah and other states, which receive products by UPS or OnTrac overnight delivery. Bread can be ordered through the Grindstone website. “It’s not a big business. It allows us to ship bread all over the country,” he said.

“Once we started making industrial foods,” Repetto said, “wheat was adapted for industrial production of bread.” Gluten, an elastic protein, allows bread to capture air. Some people are sensitive to gluten. “It is made with machines that beat the dough,” he said. “Fermentation has to be fast, very elastic with tons of yeast.”

Using natural yeast, Grindstone Bakery takes 18 hours to ferment its breads.

Much larger bakers produce industrial-scale gluten-free breads, and Repetto kept an eye on these competitors. “Not everything gluten-free is good for me,” Repetto said. Some such products contain starches or xanthan gum, a polysaccharide used as a thickener and stabilizer.

Though rice is a prominent ingredient in gluten-free foods, Grindstone Bakery uses no rice in its products. Rice, which is cultivated in paddies of water, absorbs arsenic that has contaminated groundwater in California and other states over decades of use in pesticides, herbicides and other chemicals.

But he didn’t avoid rice due to its arsenic content. Instead, he found that the quinoa-millet combination worked well for baking. He buys whole grains and quinoa from Petaluma-based Keith Giusto Bakery Supply.

“From a business perspective, we could have thought they are going to kill us because we are so small,” he said. “Or we should become a big bakery. We decided to do nothing. keep doing what we are doing and see what happens. We are in such a small niche, making bread in the style of 5,000 years ago. We are going to keep our principles — if we survive or we don’t.”

The strategy worked.

“We are a small bakery,” Repetto said. “People discovered us as a good, healthy alternative. We want to stay a small bakery. We serve our local area first. We depend on people discovering us.”

Specialty chocolate: Phi Kind Organics, Santa Rosa

Phi Kind Organics started selling specialty chocolate out of Santa Rosa headquarters about two years ago. The company’s chocolate aims at an extremely narrow sliver of the candy market — customers who want raw chocolate made without sugar. One bar, the best seller called Bar Beyond the 7th Galaxy, is made with 70 percent raw cacao. Each bar contains a gram of dual-extracted reishi mushroom spores, imported from China.

Some people claim that reishi mushrooms fight cancer, improve detoxification of the liver, alleviate allergies and promote heart health. “It’s our creamiest chocolate bar,” according to owner Jonathan Pantalis. “It supports the immune system,” he said of reishi mushrooms, often grown on rice or oats. “They are grown on logs in a pristine area,” he said of the China-sourced reishi.

The bar’s packaging actually suggests our own galaxy, depicting a deer browsing a mushroom patch. The reishi ingredient minimally affects flavor. “They are creamy and have an oily taste,” he said, “not a mushroomy flavor. If it doesn’t taste good, you’re not going to eat it.”

The 1.62-ounce bars sell for $7.99 at Santa Rosa Community Market. A 1.5-ounce Hershey’s bar sells at Target for about $1.50.

Phi Kind, hoping to find customers dedicated to raw cacao and zero sugar, entered a crowded candy market with about a dozen products. There are already competitors that make raw chocolate using coconut oil.

“No one has scratched what we are doing yet,” he said of his micro-niche. “It’s actually a big niche, but nobody has tapped into it yet. There is sugar-free chocolate out there, but it’s not organic. There’s craft chocolate, but it’s not sugar-free. We blended them,” he said.

“Chocolate is a big part of my mission,” Pantalis said, “providing alternatives for people — the pleasure and joy of eating fine chocolate without the down side of the sugar, the crash. That’s a big thing for me. I was really addicted to sugar, had a hard time getting off it.”

After growing up in Texas, a few years ago he started making desserts out of his apartment.

“I didn’t have a lot of friends. I wanted to make people happy with food,” he said. “I would take milk-chocolate chips that were 60 percent sugar, mix them up with rice puffs and eat that for dinner for a couple of weeks straight. That was bad for me. Getting out of bed in the morning was hard. I was really depressed. I didn’t have any direction. I barely got through high school.”

Pantalis dropped out of college after about a year.

“I had a bad voice in my head and a good voice,” he said. “I kept shouting at the bad voice —go away, stop!” Now his startup provides direction along with mission.

Total revenue from chocolate in the United States exceeds $20 billion a year, according to Confectionary News. Hershey, which purchased Sonoma-based Krave Jerky in January 2015, dominates the market with estimated share of 44 percent. Mars comes second, with estimated 29 percent.

A typical American consumes about 12 pounds of chocolate a year. Folks in the U.K., Russia, Germany and Switzerland eat even more chocolate. In Switzerland, citizens on average devour almost 20 pounds of chocolate a year. Germans are close behind. In China, by comparison, chocolate consumption on average is less than half a pound a year.

The company’s sales jumped recently, according to Pantalis. “There were a lot of hurdles and hiccups getting going,” he said.

Chocolate from Phi Kind is sold in about 50 stores in California, Colorado and Nevada. Most revenue comes from online sales, Pantalis said, and total revenue is between $500,000 and $1 million. Florida, New York and Texas are strong online markets. “We are maxed out with online orders,” he said. Phi Kind, a limited-liability company, has five employees.

By summer, he plans to move the company from 2,000 square feet in Santa Rosa to 8,000 square feet of manufacturing space leased at 1372 N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma. “Our packaging needs an upgrade,” he said. “We need more people for shipping and production.”

His foothills home burned in the October wildfires. “Everything was gone,” he said. “We got down here and had 100 pounds of chocolate” that were not used in production. He turned the chocolate into 2,000 bars and donated them to shelters.

Beyond chocolate products, Phi Kind sells coconut butter and cherry-almond-butter filling, which goes into the centers of chocolate truffles. “We started selling the jars” of filling as a spread, he said. “We didn’t think it was going to sell.”

The spread sold. Online, its price is $11. At Community Market, it goes for $9.99.

The top-selling truffle is cherry-almond-butter, followed by mint, Pantalis said.

Phi Kind sweetens its products with a blend of erythritol and stevia. Erythritol, a naturally occurring sugar alcohol fermented from glucose, has almost no calories. Tiny amounts of it are found in pears, grapes and watermelon. Erythritol rates a zero glycemic index and can cause side effects in some people, including diarrhea, headache and stomach aches. Most erythritol in food is absorbed in the small intestine before it arrives at the colon.

At wholesale, a 55-pound sack of erythritol sells for about $145. Granulated sugar can be purchased for less than $25 for 50 pounds. Phi Kind had an entire pallet of erythritol at its headquarters.

Stevia comes from leaves of the species stevia rebaudiana, a plant in the sunflower family grown in Paraguay, Brazil, China and Japan. Steviol glycosides register sweetness at about 150 times the level of sugar, though they have no calories. The FDA banned stevia as a food additive in 1987 then reversed in 1995 to allow its use.

“We are looking at monk fruit” as a chocolate sweetener, Pantalis said. Monk fruit is a small, subtropical melon grown mostly in Asia and touted for its mogrosides, a sweet-tasting form of antioxidant. Eaten fresh, monk fruit has an extremely short shelf life before it spoils. Both stevia and monk fruit can have bitter aftertaste, Pantalis said. “We’d like to offer it as an alternative for people who are stevia-sensitive,” he said.

He buys raw cacao nibs from Peru and Ecuador and grinds them with a stone mill. He is buying a new grinder for about $12,000 that can process about 150 pounds of chocolate in roughly three days. The company uses about 750 pounds a month. “We keep on ordering more and more,” he said.

Some of the nearly a dozen products contain cacao butter. “Our white chocolate was already good,” he said. He found a new source of cacao butter in Mexico. “We might integrate that with our white chocolate. It tastes like butter.”

Unlike Grindstone Bakery, Phi Kind Organics aims to grow fast and create a large company that can help support chocolate farmers. “Staying small, we wouldn’t be able to do that,” Pantalis said.

He eats a bar or two of chocolate a day, or a box of cherry-almond-butter truffles.

“We’re talking real business,” Pantalis said. “We thought if we could just get to $10,000 or $15,000 in sales a month. There were times when we couldn’t make payroll or rent.” Already he does more volume in a week.

He worries that a giant chocolate manufacturer could quickly run him out of business. “That could happen overnight,” Pantalis said. “That’s why expansion is important for us. They might do it cheaper. But they won’t do it the way we do it. We hand-decorate our truffles. See the little swirls? It’s organic cranberry powder and cacao butter — looks like little galaxies. We use chocolate to improve our quality of life.”

James Dunn covers technology, biotech, law, the food industry, and banking and finance. Reach him at: james.dunn@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4257.