In the grocery business, giant companies dominate all the big, lucrative categories. Total sales from supermarkets in the United States are nearly $0.7 trillion a year, with almost 5 million employees, according to the Food Marketing Institute. There are more than 38,000 supermarkets in the U.S., and each supermarket carries some 40,000 items.

Newcomers in the food industry must identify and exploit market slivers where they can co-exist for a while before being gobbled up or chased out of business by bigger guys.

For this story, North Bay Business Journal interviewed owners of two micro-niche food producers. One, a specialty baker located in Rohnert Park, has managed to make a living for nearly two decades. The other, a rarefied chocolatier, launched less than two years ago in Santa Rosa and is growing fast.

Specialty bread: Grindstone Bakery, Rohnert Park

Grindstone Bakery, owned by Mario and Darlene Repetto, makes bread and cookies that are mostly gluten-free, yeast-free and sugar-free. That puts the company into a niche that is a sliver of a sliver of a sliver.

The Repettos bought the bakery in 2001, launching a tiny production facility in an alley in the South A Street neighborhood of Santa Rosa. “There was a little garage in back, That’s where the bakery was started. Everything was done with the idea of recreating the way bread was done 5,000 years ago by the Egyptians,” Mario Repetto said, “no flour, no industrial, commercial yeast.” Bakers in those times had to bring grains, grind them with stones, ferment them, keep the fermentation culture for the next batch.”

The starter was sourdough, used to leaven loaves. “Sourdough means natural fermentation without yeast,” Repetto said. “The beauty of that system is that you have a culture that is mainly naturally occurring lactic-acid bacteria, which have wonderful properties. They are used to make cheese (and yogurt). They are present in our gut, do many things for our health.”

Bacteria help to break down complex proteins in grains, Repetto said, including gluten. “They are difficult for humans to digest. We need to tweak them a little to adapt them to our digestive process. Bacteria play an important role.”

The bacteria also help to free beneficial antioxidants that are present in grains, Repetto said. “They make antioxidants bio-available. Otherwise they just pass through.”

“We live in a dangerous world,” said Repetto, who grew up in Argentina. He points to giant bakeries that could clobber his tiny enterprise. “Everybody is trying to eat somebody else. In 18 years, I haven’t found anybody trying to buy us. We should be protected by our niche market. We are not a threat to anybody. But you never know.”

Years ago he discussed the prospect of Alvarado Street Bakery distributing Grindstone Bakery products. Negotiations did not lead to an agreement. “The numbers were not good enough, or the price,” he said.

Grindstone bread sells for $8 to $10 a loaf. Alvarado Street Bakery sells sprouted-grain breads for much less.

“What differentiates us is the milling,” Repetto said. The company has a small mill located on site. “When you buy flour, you introduce a very risky element. Flour is difficult to store. Bread has to be fresh. The flour is stone-ground hours before baking the bread. That is freshness. We grind here. We use all the grain. That freshness cannot be achieved when you use flour.”