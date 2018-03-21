February figures for occupancy, room rate and revenue, compared with those from 2017. Year to date comparison includes January–February in 2017 and 2018. See data from previous months.

Sonoma County hotel revenue, which spiked in revenue shortly after the loss of thousands of homes in October’s wildfires, continues on a double-digit growth curve.

For February, hotel revenue was $22.1 million, up 29.5 percent over the same month in 2016. Two months into the new year, revenues year to date were up 30.1 percent, according to the travel industry analytical firm STR.

A year ago, the February occupancy rate for the 6,282 rooms tracked by the company was 69.1 percent. Last month, the average occupancy rate was 81.2 percent.

A different story took place last month in Napa County, which lost fewer homes and businesses. February’s report showed revenue for the month at $23 million, up 5 percent from the same month in 2016. Year to date revenue in the tourist-driven area was 5.4 percent.

Revenue in February slipped in Marin and Solano counties from the previous February.