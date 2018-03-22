Facing the loss of thousands of homes to October wildfires, Sonoma County is going to an online system to schedule appointments regarding permits to rebuild.

The county announced Wednesday that the goal of the online tool is cutting wait times at the Permit Sonoma center to get information or meet with staff over permits in progress.

“We have record levels of business, serving more than 100 customers in our Permit Center each day,” said Tennis Wick, Permit Sonoma director, in the announcement. “We are committed to providing high quality service in an industry that is critical to the local economy.”

The county’s expanded permit center is located at 2550 Ventura Ave. in Santa Rosa (website).

The new online scheduling software is said to give customers estimated wait times based on real-time data. Updates can be sent via text messages, notifying customers when they move to the front of the line. That should, the county stated, allow someone to be away from the center until the appointment time nears.