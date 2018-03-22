A former Sonoma County General Services director has been hired full-time as executive director of Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

Tawny Tesconi retired from the county post in 2015 and then started an event management firm, Tesconi Event and Management Solutions. In December, she was appointed interim director of the bureau. Tesconi replaced the farm bureau’s most recent executive director, Kim Vail, who was let go in November, the bureau’s president said at the time.

“Over the last two and a half months, Tawny has shown strong leadership and community engagement,” Steve Dutton, president of Sonoma County Farm Bureau, stated in the announcement of Tesconi’s selection. “The board of directors is excited to bring Tawny on board full time and we are looking forward to getting back to Farm Bureau’s core mission of advocacy and education.”

Prior to working as the general services director, Tesconi was the Sonoma County Fair manager for eight years. During her career in the fair industry, Tesconi also served as the CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair, CEO of the Calaveras County Fair and assistant manager at the Solano County Fair.

Tesconi holds a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics from University of California, Davis. She was a graduate of the 1987 class of the WFA Management Training Program and is a certified fair executive by the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.

Tesconi is a Sonoma County native with strong ties to the local agriculture industry. As a student, she was active in both 4-H and FFA, living on a small family farm in west county. Today, she lives on the same family farm with her husband.

She started her new position on March 1, according to the bureau.