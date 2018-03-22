The rumble of excavators and backhoes clearing fire debris in Fountaingrove is slowly being replaced by the sharp buzz of circular saws ripping lumber and the satisfying thwack of framing hammers smacking boards into place.

While nearby abandoned lots go up for sale in the wake of the Tubbs fire, residents of this hillside Santa Rosa neighborhood who are undaunted by weather delays, permitting headaches and insurance haggling are beginning to see signs of progress.

Foundations are finally being poured and, for the first time, walls are going up in this fire zone where 1,420 homes were destroyed in October.

“We were the last to burn and the first to rebuild,” said Ed Hamilton, standing on the slab on concrete he and his wife, Kathy, hope to call home again soon. “We’re just very happy to be where we are in the process.”

While it has been more than two months since the first homes started going up in Coffey Park, Fountaingrove’s recovery has been slower. Of the 119 homes in the city that have started the permitting process, 56 have been approved, with 25 of those under construction, according to city permit data.

Only about a quarter of those under construction are in the Fountaingrove area.

Several factors have been cited for the more sluggish pace of the neighborhood’s recovery.

The homes in Fountaingrove and Skyfarm are larger, taking more time to redesign. Many are on sloped lots, which take more effort to clear and regrade. Questions also linger about area’s water system, parts of which have been contaminated with benzene. And many residents are older, often making them less willing or able to endure the rebuilding process.

The Hamiltons have persevered. They’ve relied on a formidable mix of determination, strong financial resources, friends with valuable skills, and a positive outlook.

“You can’t look back. You’ve got to look forward,” Ed Hamilton said.

The Hamilton’s figure their two-story home on Shillingford Place was the last home in the neighborhood to burn because of the email they received from their alarm company. The email alerted them at 9:46 a.m. on Oct. 9 that the smoke detectors in their home had gone off, hours after the Tubbs fire had already turned large swaths of the area into a smoldering wasteland.

But even after the howling winds quieted, the inferno remained untamed, flaring up unexpectedly. The couple suspect flames crept their way up the hill and ignited landscaping around their home and two others at the end of Shillingford that also burned.

They later learned that a sheriff’s deputy was able to use their garden hose, after their house was beyond saving, to douse the flames on a neighbor’s home, shielding it and very likely several others on the street.

The Hamiltons, who own Tekberry, a successful local staffing business, briefly considered forgoing the rebuilding heartache. If their site, like so many others, had been “in the middle of a warzone,” Ed Hamilton, 67, said, they may very well have chosen to retire and start over someplace else, like Carlsbad.

But because most of the homes surrounding theirs survived — their property is at the southern edge of the Tubbs burn zone — their street retained enough of a neighborhood feel to make them decide to rebuild, the couple said.