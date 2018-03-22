Sonoma County home sales growth last month soared past all other North Bay counties, according to data firm CoreLogic.

The number of Sonoma County homes sold in February was 452, up 23 percent from 366 for the same month last year. Median sales price was $519,000, down 1.9 percent from the previous February.

Comparing the first two months of the year, home sales in Sonoma County were up 14.7 percent from a year before.

One factor underlying the county’s housing market is the loss of more than 5,000 homes during the October wildfires.

Napa County sales for February were 92 homes, up 4.5 percent in a year-over-year comparison. Its median price was reported to be $605,000, up 9.8 percent. Comparing January to last month, the number of Napa homes sold declined 5.2 percent.

Marin’s year-over-year look shows that the number of homes sold in February was 167, up 1.8 percent from February 2017. Median sales price of the homes was $885,750, up 8.7 percent. Between January and February, the number of homes sold rose 12.1 percent, while the median price from January to February declined 3.2 percent.

At 434 Solano County homes sold in February, the data shows that the number of sales declined in comparison to February 2017 by 2.7 percent. However, the $410,000 median sales price for February was up 13.7 percent from February 2017. Sales last month were up from January by 3.8 percent.

For the nine San Francisco Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma) the data firm shows a total of 4,929 new and existing houses and condominiums sold in February, up 9.5 percent month over month. The median sale price was up close to 13 percent year over year, for the second consecutive month.

“Bay Area home sales gained momentum in February, rising on a year-over-year basis for the first time in four months,” said Andrew LePage, a CoreLogic analyst. “Although last month’s sales were well below average for a February, they were the second-highest for that month in the last five years.”

A 12.6 percent annual increase in $500,000-plus transactions last month compensated for an 18.3 percent year-over-year drop in deals below $500,000, LePage said. The number of homes that sold for $1 million or more in February rose about 33 percent year over year to a new February record: 1,558 sales.

The median price paid for all Bay Area homes last month was $750,000, up 5.6 percent from $710,000 in January and up 12.5 percent from $666,550 in February 2017.

The median sale price last month was 4.3 percent below the region’s peak of $784,000 in November 2017. Adjusting for inflation, however, the Bay Area’s median sale price last month was 8.7 percent below its June 2006 inflation-adjusted peak, according to CoreLogic.

“The median price paid for a Bay Area home has been rising on a year-over-year basis every month for just under six years,” LePage said. “The severe imbalance between the region’s housing supply and demand suggests continued upward pressure on prices. However, if mortgage rates continue to climb higher some of that pressure would be relieved as more buyers are priced out of the market. Last month one of the region’s nine counties — Santa Clara — logged a record median sale price for all homes combined, while the median paid for resale detached houses hit record levels in Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.”