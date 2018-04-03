The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Jose Fleites has been appointed chief information officer for AUL Corp., a Napa-based automotive service-contract administrator.

Before AUL, Fleites was vice president strategic initiatives at a leading VSC and GAP waiver provider, according to the company. Previous positions include global chief information officer of Aon Affinity and a nearly 20-year career with Assurant, a global provider of vehicle and other service contracts, the final six as vice president information technology and operations.

—

Keith Hollander, CPA, director of real estate accounting, is now a principal of Mengali Accountancy in Healdsburg. Hollander joined Mengali Accountancy in 2014. His previous positions include operations manager at Ski Butlers as well as the accounting clerk at VIP PetCare, both located in Colorado.

Hollander earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania and received his CPA license in December 2014.

The firm also announced that Spari Uchida has been promoted to director of family office services, and Katie Olsen has joined the company as assistant director of family office services.

In addition, Marcie Alvarez has been brought on as tax accountant, joined by Rachel Howell as real estate accountant, Nicole Young as an accountant and Coletta Lobendahn-Joe as a bookkeeper and tax preparer.

—

David Gorchoff, M.D., M.P.H., has been named chief medical officer for OLE Health in Napa.

Over the past five months, Gorchoff has served as the interim associate medical director at the health care provider. He was the first medical director of Redwood Community Health Coalition, the network of Northern California health centers of which OLE is a founding member.

He also served in various medical leadership and consulting roles at federally qualified health centers in Northern California, Oregon and Hawaii, according to OLE.

—

Folio Wine Partners in Napa has hired Clint Wilsey as vice president of sales. The company was founded by Michael Mondavi and his family.

Wilsey spent the past 11 years at Silverado Vineyards, most recently as vice president of sales and marketing. He began his career at Robert Mondavi Winery as the liaison for grower relations and then into moved to sales positions for the Robert Mondavi Corp. He also worked at Wilson Daniels in St. Helena.

“I have known Clint for more than 20 years, and he brings tremendous experience to our Folio team, and we are confident he will lead our sales organization in the next phase of growth,” Mondavi said in a statement.

—

Britney Duane has been hired as vice president and manager for Rabobank’s Santa Rosa branch, which offers personal and business lending.

Duane brings more than five years of financial services experience to the position. Prior to joining Rabobank, she was a private-client banker and business specialist at Chase Bank.

She has a master’s degree in organizational development from the University of San Francisco and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of California, Davis. She lives in Santa Rosa.

—

Tracy Weitzenberg has been hired as manager of communications and public relations for Redwood Credit Union.

Prior to joining RCU, Weitzenberg was vice president of public policy for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce. The credit union stated that she previously served as development and membership coordinator for the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center. She’s a board member of the Leadership Santa Rosa Alumni Association, former president of Schools Plus and an active participant in the Sonoma County Alliance.