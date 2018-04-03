s
North Bay professionals news: AUL Corp., Mengali Accountancy, OLE Health and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 3, 2018, 10:51AM
The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Jose Fleites has been appointed chief information officer for AUL Corp., a Napa-based automotive service-contract administrator.

Before AUL, Fleites was vice president strategic initiatives at a leading VSC and GAP waiver provider, according to the company. Previous positions include global chief information officer of Aon Affinity and a nearly 20-year career with Assurant, a global provider of vehicle and other service contracts, the final six as vice president information technology and operations.

Keith Hollander, CPA, director of real estate accounting, is now a principal of Mengali Accountancy in Healdsburg. Hollander joined Mengali Accountancy in 2014. His previous positions include operations manager at Ski Butlers as well as the accounting clerk at VIP PetCare, both located in Colorado.

Hollander earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania and received his CPA license in December 2014.

The firm also announced that Spari Uchida has been promoted to director of family office services, and Katie Olsen has joined the company as assistant director of family office services.

In addition, Marcie Alvarez has been brought on as tax accountant, joined by Rachel Howell as real estate accountant, Nicole Young as an accountant and Coletta Lobendahn-Joe as a bookkeeper and tax preparer.

David Gorchoff, M.D., M.P.H., has been named chief medical officer for OLE Health in Napa.

Over the past five months, Gorchoff has served as the interim associate medical director at the health care provider. He was the first medical director of Redwood Community Health Coalition, the network of Northern California health centers of which OLE is a founding member.

He also served in various medical leadership and consulting roles at federally qualified health centers in Northern California, Oregon and Hawaii, according to OLE.

Folio Wine Partners in Napa has hired Clint Wilsey as vice president of sales. The company was founded by Michael Mondavi and his family.

Wilsey spent the past 11 years at Silverado Vineyards, most recently as vice president of sales and marketing. He began his career at Robert Mondavi Winery as the liaison for grower relations and then into moved to sales positions for the Robert Mondavi Corp. He also worked at Wilson Daniels in St. Helena.

“I have known Clint for more than 20 years, and he brings tremendous experience to our Folio team, and we are confident he will lead our sales organization in the next phase of growth,” Mondavi said in a statement.

Britney Duane has been hired as vice president and manager for Rabobank’s Santa Rosa branch, which offers personal and business lending.

Duane brings more than five years of financial services experience to the position. Prior to joining Rabobank, she was a private-client banker and business specialist at Chase Bank.

She has a master’s degree in organizational development from the University of San Francisco and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of California, Davis. She lives in Santa Rosa.

Tracy Weitzenberg has been hired as manager of communications and public relations for Redwood Credit Union.

Prior to joining RCU, Weitzenberg was vice president of public policy for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce. The credit union stated that she previously served as development and membership coordinator for the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center. She’s a board member of the Leadership Santa Rosa Alumni Association, former president of Schools Plus and an active participant in the Sonoma County Alliance.

Weitzenberg is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, with a degree in public relations.

Jourdan Finch has been hired as regional sales manager for Southern California and Arizona by Petaluma-based Front Row.

Most recently, Finch served schools in the capacity of account executive for Troxell Communications, the education communications solutions provider. Previously she led a team of representatives to maximize the digital strategy of McGraw Hill Education in Southern California and also worked with educators in selecting course materials through her work at Pearson Education.

Finch has a bachelor’s of arts degree in Philosophy from California State University, Long Beach. Front Row sells school communication equipment.

Cloverdale City Manager Paul Cayler is retiring from that position.

Cayler’s career in local government began in 1988, when he landed a job as an administrative intern for the city of Redding while still a student at Chico State University. He worked in various capacities for Mendocino County and the cities of Ukiah and Willits before being hired as Cloverdale’s interim city manager in February 2013. He accepted the position on a permanent basis six months later.

Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director David Kelley has been appointed to succeed Cayler.

Robin Baggett is joining the The Land Trust of Napa County board of trustees.

Baggett oversees the Alpha Omega Collective, the umbrella for his Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet wineries. He is the sole managing partner of Alpha Omega, a Napa Green-certified winery and vineyard he co-founded on the Rutherford Bench in Napa Valley in 2006, and Tolosa, a winery he co-founded in 1998.

A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Hastings College of the Law and California Polytechnic University, Baggett practiced law for 40 years, including serving as general counsel for the Golden State Warriors for eight years.

Baggett owns and operates cattle ranches in San Luis Obispo County that are protected with open-space easements. Last year, Baggett worked with the land trust to protect a 4,461-acre ranch in Napa County through a conservation easement.

The land trust has worked with landowners to complete over 200 real estate projects, protecting more than 70,000 acres of land, or over 14 percent of Napa County.

Francesco Lecce-Chong, born in San Francisco and resident of Boulder, Colorado, has been named music director for the Santa Rosa Symphony.

His responsibilities will include conducting the orchestra, choosing repertoire for upcoming seasons (starting with 2019-2020) and shaping the artistic vision of the Santa Rosa Symphony, the announcement stated.

Lecce-Chong has appeared with orchestras around the world, including the National, Atlanta, Toronto, Milwaukee and St. Louis symphony orchestras and Hong Kong Philharmonic.