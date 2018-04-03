Ron Rubin Winery has teamed up with the maker of the Zoll AED Plus (automated external defibrillator) and the American Red Cross to cover the cost of one AED to North Coast wineries (Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties).

In the announcement, founder Ron Rubin calls the initiative Trained for “Saving Lives,” after he himself experienced a sudden coronary malfunction while marathon training — something he has done his entire life.

A company spokesman said the effort has included about 90 wineries so far. Wineries must agree to have staffs trained by the American Red Cross in CPR and AED technique.

To receive a Zoll AED Plus:

1. Contact Ron Rubin by email at ron@ronrubinwinery.com.

2. After a winery’s qualifications are approved, an American Red Cross representative will reach out to schedule CPR, AED and first-aid training for the winery’s team. (Wineries will cover the $60 per person cost of staff training.)

—

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce announced its inaugural Business & Community Awards.

Award winners were nominated by Yountville Chamber of Commerce members and chosen by the Yountville Chamber board of directors. Here are the winners: Small Business of the Year: Yountville Sun; Large Business of the Year: Good Life Wine Collective, including Jessup Cellars and Handwritten Wines; Business Leader of the Year: Bob Hurley, owner, Hurley’s Restaurant & Bar; Citizen of the Year: Jennifer Carvalho, Parks & Recreation Supervisor, Town of Yountville; and Volunteer of the Year: Sandy Fagan of Yountville.

—

The Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities raised more than $20,000 through two charitable fundraisers at Sonoma Raceway, March 24-25.

An additional $7,817 was raised for the chapter at the Lemons event through an online auction, sales of the chapter’s “band aids” that excuse race teams from their first race penalty, as well as a portion of the gate proceeds over the race weekend.

Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, raises funds for distribution to qualified youth organizations in Sonoma County. The charity has distributed more than $6 million since 2001.

—

Bandit Wines announced a $50,000 donation to the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service.

The partnership also supports the National Park Foundation’s Centennial Campaign for America’s National Parks.

Bandit Wines was formed in 2003 by winemakers Charles Bieler, Joel Gott and Roger Scommegna.

—

North Bay Credit Union will award scholarships of $1,000 each to five local students who plan to study agriculture in college.

To be eligible, students must be North Bay Credit Union members 23 or younger who live in the North Bay. They should have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.50, and currently be attending, or plan to attend, a post-high school accredited university, college or educational system with an emphasis in agriculture.

Applicants can download an application by going to www.NorthBayCU.com and clicking on the “About” tab.

—

The Olive Press earned six awards at the 2018 Yolo County Fair Olive Oil Competition.

The Sonoma-based firm stated it received two gold medals for its Arbosana Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a silver for Sevillano Extra Virgin Olive Oil and three bronze medals for Heritage Mission Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Jalapeño Olive Oil and the new Mandarin Olive Oil.