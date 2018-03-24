Petaluma’s potential first legal pot dealer steps forward

A Casa Grande High School graduate has high hopes of becoming the first local entrepreneur to open a cannabis delivery service in Petaluma.

Jay Donnellan, 25, is poised to submit an application to score a place as one of two delivery-only services allowed to operate inside the city limits under the Petaluma’s new regulations. Since December 2016, he’s co-owned and operated Napa-based Wine Country Cannasseurs, a medical cannabis delivery service supplying flowers, topicals, tinctures, pre-rolled joints, edibles, vape cartridges and other products that he’s working to relocate to the city where he was raised.

“Sonoma County in general has been a huge supporter of the cannabis movement, and a lot of the cannabis industry has formed around Sonoma County, especially Santa Rosa, and we feel like Petaluma is doing a great job by opening the door,” the Napa resident said.

The city council spent eight months shaping its cannabis policies before landing on a conservative approach in which brick and mortar dispensaries would be banned, but an unlimited number of businesses that manufacture edible and topical cannabis products and test quality as well as two delivery services would be allowed.

The city has also adopted a set of regulations governing cannabis, including charting out six business parks where those ventures could be located, and setting a $3,500 initial permit fee. Businesses interested in breaking into Petaluma’s nascent market will need to apply, pay fees for permits and background checks and obtain a state cannabis license, the city’s Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde said. The state is currently issuing temporary licenses good for 120 days with proof of a permit or license from the corresponding local jurisdiction, according to the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

Delivery services will be selected through a request for proposals process, and a call for submissions was issued March 12. As of Monday evening, the city had received no proposals for delivery services or applications for manufacturing businesses, but the request for proposals packet had been downloaded about a dozen times, Alverde said. Proposals are due April 3, and after an interview process scheduled for the week of April 9 to 13, business could be chosen by April 19, according to the city’s timeline.

“We’re hoping to find an experienced business with a high likelihood of success in meeting security requirements, delivering quality products and staying in business for the long term,” Alverde said.

Donnellan hopes his business will be just that. He has a background in the hospitality and hotel sector, as well as the music industry.

He partnered with 24-year-old Napa native Preston Bruner, who had been operating a delivery business “in the gray area” prior to legalization of recreational cannabis after the November passage of Prop. 64. The two obtained a lawyer, began to pay taxes, established their brand and quickly grew their customer base and menu of cannabis offerings, he said.

“Being from Sonoma County, I grew up with a lot of people that decided to choose growing and all that as a career, and I was able to network through a circle of friends to meet some really good growers,” he said. “Quality has been my No. 1 focus — whatever is the highest quality product on the market, we try to grab that and we’re really good at working with other big name brands.”