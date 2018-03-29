Sonoma County Vintners Wednesday announced 100 “rare and unique” wines – the most ever offered – will be sold April 20 at the Fourth Annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction.

Proceeds from two of the lots sold will benefit the Sonoma County Vintners Emergency Relief Fund. The fund was established to address the immediate, mid- and long-term needs of the local community impacted by natural disaster or other emergencies.

The announcement stated the two lots are Sonoma Rising “Fortitude”, a 20-case lot of 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from Aperture, Lambert Bridge Winery, Laurel Glen Vineyard and Mauritson Wines and Sonoma Rising “Resilience”, a 20-case lot of Pinot Noir produced with fruit from the Russian River Valley and the Sonoma Coast, crafted by the winemakers from AldenAlli, Arista Winery, Benovia Winery and Williams Selyem.

The event will also feature a trade and media reception Thursday, April 19th.

“During our past auctions, we’ve honored wine industry ‘Icons’, individuals who have truly helped shape the heritage and history of Sonoma County winemaking. This year is different. There were so many in the community that stepped up in October—first responders, police, firefighters, chefs and media—we would have been remiss if we did not use this opportunity to say thank you,” stated Sonoma County Vintners Interim Executive Director Michael Haney.

Sonoma County Barrel Auction lots range in size from five to 20 cases and include highly collectible single vineyard bottlings, blends, and joint lot wines made by collaborating wineries. Each lot submitted for the auction was evaluated in double blind tastings held in March by seven panelists comprised of Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine.

Qualified members of the licensed wine trade who would like to place absentee bids or request an invitation to attend must do so in advance as space is limited. For lot details or contact sommelier@fullcirclewinesolutions.com.