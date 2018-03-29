Both the legality and propriety of a multimillion-dollar drug-testing venture between Sonoma West Medical Center in Sebastopol and a medical laboratory company in Florida are being further questioned following a CBS News investigation televised nationally earlier this week.

The news report alleged the Reliance Laboratory Testing, headed by its principal partner, Aaron Durall, set up a nationwide network of drug-screening shops inside rural hospitals around the country, cashing in on rural hospital reimbursement rates as much as 10 times the rate charged by regular lab companies.

Since last summer, when the partnership between Sonoma West Medical Center, or SWMC, and Durall was forged, the struggling hospital’s new drug-screening program generated a net profit of $31 million, according to hospital officials. Reliance’s share of that sum was $21 million, said John Peleuses, SWMC’s CEO and president.

In interviews, Peleuses and Barbara Vogelsang, chief nursing and operating officer, have defended the legality of the screening program, insisting that all drug screening and billing are proper and that revenue from the lab program has allowed the hospital to remain open.

But Jim Horn, a board member with the Palm Drive Health Care District, said the CBS News investigation raises serious concerns about the drug-screening program. The district owns the hospital and provides financial support.

Horn has questioned the deal for months.

“I want the district to conduct a full review of the legality and propriety,” Horn said. “Because even if something is legal it may not be proper for us to be billing insurance companies 10 times what the same service would cost an independent lab.”

In February, the hospital stopped doing drug-screening for Durall. Although hospital officials insist they’ve done nothing improper, the end of screenings followed health insurance giant Anthem Blue Cross’ claim that the hospital and health care district were participating in a business fraud scheme that had resulted in more than $13.5 million in improper payments to the medical center. In a Feb. 9 letter to both the district and medical center, Anthem threatened legal action and demanded the money be repaid.

The hospital partnered with Durall Capital Holdings and Reliance last summer as a way of generating much needed revenue. In exchange for more than $2 million, the hospital agreed to conduct drug screenings for Durall, using part of the money to buy equipment.

Horn said a unwritten “verbal agreement” between hospital officials and Durall established that Reliance would get two-thirds of local toxicology revenue. The hospital’s share during the period between July and February, about $10 million, or about $1.25 million a month — a significant sum for a hospital that costs $2 million a month to operate.

“For eight months, the toxicology program has basically given us the funds to cover our operating expenses each month ... payroll, paying down (accounts payable). We still owe a lot of people a lot of money, but we’ve paid that down,” said Vogelsang.

Horn said from what he has been told about the diagnostics program, Reliance receives urine samples from drug rehab or detox centers, halves each sample and sends one portion to the medical center in Sebastopol. The hospital then conducts a preliminary screening that determines the presence of drugs and other substances, but not the exact identity of the substance.