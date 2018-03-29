Sonoma Cider has shut down its entire operation, a year after opening its Healdsburg taproom and restaurant in a bid to introduce wine tourists to hard cider.

Owner David Cordtz said in a statement that his company “suddenly and without warning” lost its funding and closed on Thursday. “To say that we are in shock is the understatement of the century,” Cordtz said. He could not be reached for further comment.

Cordtz and his son, Robert, started Sonoma Cider in 2013 and it became known for its retail offerings of organic ciders with such flavors as pear, bourbon and sarsaparilla vanilla. The taproom, which offered a full-service menu, had more than 20 different ciders on draft, including one fermented with banana and beer yeast to one inspired by Apple Jacks breakfast cereal.

The taproom was located just west of the city’s delayed roundabout project. Cordtz in September told The Press Democrat that his business suffered a 30 to 40 percent loss in gross sales during a two-week period last summer when a deep trench was cut near the taproom’s driveway.

