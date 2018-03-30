In June 2018, Luther Burbank Savings plans to open a new branch in Bellevue, Washington. The bank has nine branches now, all in California.

“We are very pleased to have found an excellent location,” said John Biggs, president and CEO of the Santa Rosa-based Luther Burbank Savings, in a statement.

The company has some $630 million in multifamily and single-family real estate loans in the Pacific Northwest. The company lends only for real estate, with 60 percent of its loans for multifamily apartments and the rest for single-family homes.

Apartment lending can be trickier for a financial institution than single-family homes. “Most of these individuals own several apartment buildings. Apartment-owning is a business for them,” Biggs said in an interview with North Bay Business Journal in Nov. 2016

“We have borrowers that have multiple properties with us,” Biggs said. “Or borrowers that have multiple properties and didn’t know us, and now they’re coming to do one new purchase. You have to look at the cash flow of that building and the cash flow of their entire portfolio. OK, you have 17 apartment buildings, I need to see the cash flow of those 17 buildings. You look at the global cash flow of the borrower. That’s a much more detailed financial analysis.”

Bob McGrouther is the company’s income-property-loan officer in Bellevue, which is located about 6 miles from Seattle. Its other Pacific Northwest office is in Oregon. “Seattle is a strong market,” Biggs said. “You have Queen Anne Hill (an affluent neighborhood) and all the different areas. Look at employers in Seattle — Microsoft, Boeing and Costco (as well as Amazon), all sorts of major employers. Next to San Francisco, it’s a very strong market.”

State-chartered Luther Burbank Savings has assets of about $5.7 billion, mostly in California, but including operations in Oregon and Washington.

The company does a significant portion of its business in southern California, including Long Beach and Los Angeles. The southern California market is strongest for Luther Burbank Savings, followed by San Francisco and Seattle. Sonoma County accounts for very little.

In September 2016, Luther Burbank Savings converted from a federally charted unitary thrift to a state-chartered bank. The company is now supervised by the California Department of Business Oversight as well as the FDIC. Last year the company held a limited public offering, but the primary owners remain Victor Trione, Mark Trione and George Mancini.

The primary competitor for Luther Burbank Savings is Chase Bank, owned by JPMorgan Chase Bank, with more than $2.4 trillion in assets. “Throughout every one of our markets, we are always competing with Chase,” Biggs said.