The city of Sonoma will host a drop-in meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, April 3, for the community to ask questions and give feedback on issues associated with wine tasting rooms in downtown Sonoma.

The city is looking for options for possible regulations.

The drop-in meeting will be held at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 177 First St. E., in the back of the police station.

The event will be structured as an informal session, so that participants may stop by at any time during the two-hour timeslot to ask questions and provide feedback.

In recent years, the city has experienced a growing trend of wineries establishing storefront wine-tasting presence around the Plaza. The City Council has identified this as an issue for community discussion.

In December, the council adopted an urgency ordinance placing an interim moratorium on the establishment of wine-tasting rooms in the Plaza Retail Overlay District, pending the consideration and study of zoning and other land use regulations pertaining to wine-tasting rooms.

After the community meeting and the completion of other stakeholder outreach in April, the city’s Planning Commission will discuss and develop recommendations for subsequent consideration by the City Council.

For more information about the moratorium and to follow the city’s progress on wine tasting rooms, visit sonomacity.org/wine-tasting-room-regulation/.