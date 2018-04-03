American AgCredit, an agricultural lending cooperative based in Santa Rosa, on Tuesday reported net income of $159 million for the year ending Dec. 31.

“Strong loan growth and our merger with the former Farm Credit of Southwest Kansas put us in a position to realize significant gains in net interest income in 2017,” said Byron Enix, CEO.

The association had $105 million in net income for the full year in 2016. American AgCredit’s net interest income in 2017 was $255 million, up from $213 million in 2016. Average earning assets grew by $1.3 billion in 2017, up 17 percent.

The organization, founded in 1916 as part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, distributed nearly $60 million in cash dividends to customers in 2017.