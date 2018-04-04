Four public hearings are scheduled on the draft EIR/EIS:

The public comment period opens Wednesday for a proposed expansion of the use of recycled water in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties over the next seven years.

Over next 45 days, ending May 18, input will be accepting input on the second phase of the North Bay Water Reuse Project, which involves construction and operation of treatment capacity improvements, distribution facilities and storage facilities (seasonal and operational) to provide recycled water for environmental, agricultural and municipal reuse, according to the North Bay Water Reuse Authority announcement. Pipelines and pumping facilities would be built along existing roadways. Treatment and storage facilities would be located near existing wastewater-treatment plants.

The proposed project would provide 4,885 acre-feet per year of recycled water through construction of 20.6 miles of pipeline, one additional pump station, 10 acre-feet of storage and 4.87 million gallons per day of tertiary-treated wastewater. Work is planned by Novato, Marin Municipal, Sonoma Valley, Petaluma, Napa and American Canyon sanitation districts.

The water-reuse agency covers the watershed that drains into the north end of San Pablo Bay, an area of about 318 square miles in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.

Public hearings on the draft environmental-impact document for phase 2 are set for May 7, 9, 10 and 14.

Submit comments in writing to: Anne Crealock, Sonoma County Water Agency, 404 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403 or via email to Phase2EIR@nbwra.org.