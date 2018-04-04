Girard Winery winemaker Glenn Hugo is also going to be handling that role at Sonoma Valley’s B.R. Cohn Winery.

Vintage Wine Estates owns both properties.

Hugo and his wife moved to Napa Valley in 2003. In Napa, he worked at Provenance Vineyards and was the general manager of Bounty Hunter Wine Bar in downtown Napa, the company stated.

He started at Girard as a harvest intern and later cellar master and assistant winemaker. Hugo was promoted to winemaker in 2010.

Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates is a privately held wine company and owns a collection of winery estates and brands including Clos Pegase Winery, Cosentino Winery, Girard, B.R. Cohn, Swanson Vineyards, Viansa Sonoma, Windsor Vineyards, Cameron Hughes, Firesteed, Cartlidge & Browne, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Clayhouse, Tamarack Cellars, Layer Cake, Cherry Pie, Splinter Group Spirits, Middle Sister, Pro-mis-Q-ous, Bar Dog, Girl & Dragon, and Purple Cowboy.

Its operations span Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Paso Robles, Washington state and Oregon.