Steven Spadarotto is the new CEO of Far Niente Wine Estates, LLC, a Napa Valley-based winery group.

The previous CEO, Dirk Hampson, a 36-year veteran of the company, will remain chairman of the board and continue to oversee winemaking, according to the Thursday announcement. The portfolio includes Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Dolce and Bella Union in the Napa Valley, as well as the EnRoute winery located in Russian River Valley.

“Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism in fine wine that is complementary to the proven team at FNWE. We look forward to working together as we continue to grow these special wineries and celebrated vineyards,” David Mace, managing director of GI Partners, said in the Thursday announcement.

The San Francisco-based private-equity firm invested in Far Niente in 2016.

Spadarotto previously held general management and senior executive roles with Jackson Family Farms, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and, most recently, at Francis Ford Coppola Presents.

The group also announced other senior personnel changes.

Larry Maguire, president of Far Niente, and a 35-year veteran of the company, will be named vice chairman.

Oakville-based Far Niente Wine Estates,” which romantically translated means “without a care,” includes Vinescape, its vineyard management arm.