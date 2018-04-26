s
Fast-rising Napa, Sonoma winegrape prices spill over into Central Coast, Oregon vineyards

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

April 26, 2018

Sales figures that show a significant slowdown in U.S. wine sales and warnings about prices for higher-end wine getting ahead of demand in recent months have been sobering. But experts say the thirst for better-quality wine is growing, as is the willingness to pay more for it.

North Bay Business Journal’s Wine Industry Conference in Santa Rosa on April 26 is set to have a panel discussion on growth trends in the business. Looking at overall U.S. wine market forces and how they’re affecting North Coast vintners will be Jon Moramarco, managing partner of BW166 and closely watched analysis publications; and Dan Leese, whose V2 Wine Group handles sales and marketing for small- to medium-sized producers. They’re set to untangle the data and what they are really saying for the premium end of the market.

On the panel will be three rural-property appraisers talking about the trajectory of vineyard values. Looking at the North Coast will be industry icon Tony Correia; at the Central Coast, JoAnn Wall; and at Oregon’s key Willamette Valley pinot noir region, Carl Stillman.

The North Bay Business Journal talked to them about the headwinds and tailwinds facing wineries and growers on the North Coast and in other West Coast premium areas.

WINE MARKET OUTLOOK

Once the CEO of various beverage alcohol companies with North Coast-based fine-wine units, Jon Moramarco now runs Santa Rosa-based BW166 and co-owns with industry-analysis publication such as The Gomberg Fredrikson Report. He has become a go-to source for key wine business data, such as how much wine is being shipped.

What did the U.S. wine market look like in 2017? How is 2018 shaping up?

Moramarco: Overall, shipments into the market were up just over 2 percent. And when I’m talking shipments into the market, I’m talking about all wines, from domestics, imports, everything. Wines over $10 (a bottle at retail) are growing; categories below $10 are flat to soft.

Generally, the way I look at the market is it’s a general evolution of what we’ve seen. Probably, the biggest thing I’m looking at now is changing demographics and socioeconomic conditions in the marketplace. Trying to look at how generation change is going to impact the wine market. It’s a little early to tell.

The biggest consumers of wine are baby boomers. They are aging, and we have never really have studied as people age — into their 70s — how that affects their consumption of wine.

This isn’t going to have an impact on 2018. I think 2018 results are going to look similar to 2017. But looking over the next five to 10 years at how baby boomer aging is going to impact the market and then how 20-somethings and 30-somethings will have enough income to make up for any shortfall that may occur from the baby boomers.

Did the slowdown in U.S. wine sales earlier in 2017 pick up in the fourth quarter?

Moramarco: It’s a mixed bag. You’ve seen a slowdown in Nielsen(-monitored retail) channels, scanner channels. My sense of that is partly it’s consumers’ shifting a little bit how they’re shopping. Nielsen does not pick up (sales in) Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Lidl, some of those discounters.

But total (wine sales) growth in the marketplace was a little softer than ’16 but not flat or anything.

A second piece that is changing is you’re still seeing very good growth in direct to consumer.

A third piece, where you saw bigger growth in the category this year, is sparkling wine — particularly, Prosecco from Italy and Champagne from France — and rosé, primarily from Provence in France.

While you saw consumers increase their (wine) consumption, 2017 was an odd year, because you saw consumers shift more to imports, specifically those items. So when people talk only about data on domestic wines, that is a portion of where seeing some weakness. Sitting in Northern California, we can get myopic and think that’s the whole world, but that’s not quite the entire marketplace.

What have you been noticing in the data about the trajectory of Oregon, Washington, the Central Coast and other premium areas outside of the California North Coast?

Moramarco: Looking at the data for Oregon and Washington, I’d say that 2017 was a little softer year than what they have seen more recently. I would say that it’s problematic, the ebbs and flows of shipments, especially when you’re talking about small geographies. I typically look at shipment figures, but it doesn’t always translate directly into what’s being consumed by consumers in any given year.

I continue to see good evolution. As I look at consumers, I still think $15-$20 (a bottle) is going to be the sweet spot. In Washington and the Central Coast of California, they are well-primed to satisfy those kind of price points, given where grape prices are.

Napa and Sonoma, to a degree, are starting to price themselves out of the $15–$20 category. Obviously, that’s a generalization, because there are still plenty of wines at those prices out of Sonoma.

There are great producers of quality in Oregon and Washington. Certain parts of Oregon have a price advantage over Sonoma Coast. And Washington has an advantage over certain parts of California. Both of those are advantageous when you look at consumers and say there are sure a lot of consumers who spend $20, $30, $40 for a bottle of wine, but there are a lot of consumers target that $15-$20 range. Oregon and Washington have a competitive advantage to sell at those prices profitably.

What other trends in the marketplace should vintners be aware of?

Moramarco: The evolution of the consumer. It’s nothing new that younger consumers are not as brand-loyal as older consumers. Direct-to-consumer (sales are) becoming more interesting to more consumers.

More restauranteurs want wines that are not broadly available and have price comparability. Twenty years ago, I would go into a restaurant and probably know 80 percent of the wines on the list, and now I got into a restaurant and don’t know most of what’s on the list. That is an advantage for smaller wineries that are not in broader distribution, and it hurts the wineries with broadly distributed brands. It’s not necessarily good or bad, it’s just how you operate in the marketplace.

With more younger consumers and their being less brand-loyal, is that leading to more brand creation, even from established players, to move product through the marketplace, to be able to take prices upward, to establish themselves in new categories such as on-premises sales?

Moramarco: You continue to see more brands in the marketplace. My best estimate is there are about 120,000 different wines available at any one time in the U.S. Consumers that drink at the higher level of wine consumption probably drink 120 bottles of wine a year, so for every bottle they have 1,000 choices.

It does lead to constant introduction of new brands. Many wineries introduce new brands and tend to introduce them at higher prices than previously sold other brands. More evolution of the marketplace.

Having been in the industry for most of my life, it has been a constant evolution. It may be evolving a little faster today than it used to.

Are there themes for wineries that weather fast changes in the business that others can learn from?

Moramarco: Old school and new school. See new trends and take advantage of them quickly. The nice thing about wine is it’s still a relationship business. It’s wineries that have developed a good relationship with their consumers and the trade and their wholesalers.

MARKETING SQUEEZE FOR VINTNERS

Sonoma-based V2 Wine Group is a marketing and sales company Dan and Katy Leese started in 2010. The company now represents more than a dozen brands, including family-owned vintners from Napa Valley, Sonoma County, France, Oregon. Part of Dan Leese’s career includes running a Beringer-led fine-wine group that’s now part of Treasury Wine Estates.

What are the top reasons why wine producers come to V2?

Leese: The biggest reason is their business is either gone sideways or has stagnated somehow. When you dig into it, it’s typically driven by a couple of things. One, consolidation is brutal for producers. Eight years ago when we started, we thought if V2 got to 1 million cases aggregate, we could solve most of our problems.

It takes 30 to 32 salespeople in the markets around the country to drive the business. I thought when we started that if we could get to 20 salespeople — we’re at 22 now — we’d have it covered. What’s happened is the extreme consolidation has made you have to cover these markets like a blanket.

First, we have to build a business that can sustain 32 people. The average salesperson, when you consider all compensation — you have to be competitive to attract the right talent — costs us $225,000 per person. We figured you have to get to 1.2 million cases to really make a profit and drive that business, and we’re half of that in volume.

The channel (for wine) that’s growing on the three-tier (distribution system) side is retail grocery. It’s been flat to down in on-premise(s sales, e.g., restaurants) for several years now. The independent (retailer) business is drying up, because the law has changed in several states. You can sell (wine) in grocery stores now, when you couldn’t five years ago. Grocery stores themselves are garnering a bigger share of beverage alcohol.

If you can’t cut through and manage your chain retail business, and if you have distributors consolidating, which most of us do, it gets harder to manage the business.

So a year ago, we took Delicato (Family Vineyards of Napa) on as a 50 percent partner. The reason that was strategic for us is they have a 27-person chain-retail team, while we have three. We put our three in with theirs, and we go to market together. Because of their size, they are able to get appointments with every chain retailer in the country. We’re able to go in with them and present our portfolio. It’s really opened a lot more doors for us.

Our size with them makes us more important with distributors and garners more attention from them.

How feasible is it for a small winery to ramp up its marketing and sales force in-house, given what V2 experienced? Do they keep their team, use yours or both?

Leese: It’s not one answer. When Starmont and Merryvale came to us a couple years ago, we absorbed a couple their salespeople where we had needs. They had someone in Southern Cal(ifornia); we needed someone there, and she’s still with us. They had one national account chain retail person, and we put him on the East Coast. Couple of their people stayed on as brand salespeople working with our people. They let a couple of people go.

Most of the wineries we do business with will keep someone on as a brand ambassador. Part of the job is to keep close to us to make sure they’re getting what they need, which is time and attention (with key figures in target markets).

NORTH COAST VINEYARDS

Sonoma-based appraiser Tony Correia is a widely recognized authority on valuation of wineries, vineyards and other agricultural properties. His charting of the steep trajectory of Napa County vineyard price growth has caught the attention of many in the wine business.

How much more room is there for vineyard value appreciation in Napa County?

Correia: That’s the big question. There is an abundance of reasons to explain the rapid increase in vineyard values in the premium areas, especially the true prime areas of Napa Valley and hot pinot (noir) areas of Sonoma County. Demand for the high-end wines seems to continue unabated.

I think that’s a function of the general economy and the extraordinary consolidation of wealth over the last several years. We have a sizable population, both here in the United States and abroad, with extraordinary amounts of discretionary income to spend on toys. We see cars selling for $3 million, and we see California wines selling at prices that were reserved for the grand cru of Burgundy.

If we look at the last recession, the true upper-tier wines weren’t affected much, because their customers are typically not bothered by the ordinary things that bother us ordinary people, like recessions. Those folks are not concerned with losing their jobs or their house, so they continue to buy the upper-tier wines.

If you can sell your wine for $250 or $500 a bottle, or even $100 a bottle for pinots, then certainly you can afford to pay the prices we see for upper-tier vineyards and a very strong price for grapes, as we’ve seen in the past several years. Then you can justify a vineyard price of $400,000 an acre or even more. As long as that continues, we will see these trends in the vineyard values.

If you’re cabernet (sauvignon) yield is 4 tons an acre and you’re getting $10,000 a ton for the grapes, you can pay quite a lot of the land. The same is true for pinot and chard(onnay); if you’re getting $5,000 a ton for pinot, you can pay a lot for that land.

The question we hear is not at that level but when you step down to the second or third tiers. In Napa Valley, even the second tier is pretty high-priced. Those wineries cannot continue to pay the increases in grape prices we have seen in the last five years. High-end Napa cabernet has been increasing at rates of 5 to 8 percent a year. That’s pretty dramatic.

We hear that wineries cannot continue to pay those increases, because they cannot increase their wine prices at the same level. They seem to be able to raise prices on new brands they bring to market, but for their existing brands, they have a hard time raising prices.

If they can’t raise prices at the winery level at the same rate as increases in their costs — labor, glass, corks, grapes — their margins are getting squeezed.

Is there still a lot of room to run for Sonoma County vineyard prices?

Correia: As is often the case, Sonoma County tends to lag Napa Valley. True premium pinot noir (vineyards) have been climbing also, but not quite the same rate as in Napa. It’s the same general trend, but not as dramatic as in Napa.

I may be biased because I’m a pinotphile, but I think there is still some room for the higher-end Napa pinot.

But one of the things that comes up is a basic farming question. With these prices, are we going to overplant these varieties? We’re certainly planting a lot of pinot along the West Coast. Lots in Oregon and coming down the California coast.

Can we overproduce pinot? Can we overproduce cabernet? Probably at the mid-level but probably not at the upper level.

The big advantage for Sonoma is there still is land to be planted. Someone who wants to build a vineyard, they can buy land. It’s very difficult to do that in Napa County.

Are Mendocino and Lake counties benefiting from the growth on the Central Coast?

Correia: Absolutely. The hot spot in Mendocino is Anderson Valley, producing very high-quality grapes. Yields can be a bit of a challenge up there. We’ve seen a lot of the larger players from Napa buying land in Anderson Valley. Relatively speaking it’s still less expensive than Sonoma.

In Lake County, cabernet and sauvignon blanc are very strong.

One of the trends we see that’s very positive is all these blended wines of various varieties. Some of these can be very attractive product at attractive prices. I see a lot of that happening on the Central Coast and in Mendocino and Lake counties.

CALIFORNIA CENTRAL COAST VINEYARDS

JoAnn Wall is an accredited rural appraiser at the helm of Above and Beyond Real Estate Services, focusing on the Central Coast from Templeton.

The environs of Monterey south to Santa Barbara have had significant vineyard investments over the past few decades from the likes of North Coast vintners Jackson Family Wines and Delicato Family Vineyards. And the region has been garnering a reputation for producing high-quality wines at prices below those of Napa and Sonoma counties.

Is the Central Coast vineyard market heating up or cooling off?

Wall: I personally think that the Central Coast market is continuing to increase, but at a much slower pace than it had been. The buyers are being a little more selective in that they are purchasing. We’re not seeing quite the jump that we have for the last five years, when people started jumping back in ferociously.

I hesitate to give a number, because there are pockets within (the market). Paso Robles has varying price points between east and west sides. Monterey County has different market forces. Santa Rita Hills (appellation) varies from other areas of Santa Barbara County. For most of those areas, the increase has been 5 to 10 percent per year. It’s been fairly significant.

Now ag real estate in general has increased, following within that same trend.

Some of that has to do not only with consumer demand but also now with drought restrictions. If you want to buy a Paso Robles cabernet sauvignon vineyard, your options are more limited today than they were five years ago. That’s a legal constraint, not necessarily a physical constraint. That has played into the recent price increases, as supply of available vineyards becomes more finite and the land that could be developed into vineyards goes away with drought restrictions.

I sense that wineries are starting to push back on some of those cabernet sauvignon (grape) price increases. I think that is going to result in a general not softening but flattening of prices. The more marginal growers are going to find themselves out in the cold, not able to negotiate with the winery or not as strong of a position as they had a few years ago.

Do you see the moderation coming first in grape pricing then in vineyard values?

Wall: The two have a direct correlation, and that’s true in most viticultural regions in California. When grape prices increase, the vineyard values increase. There have been some external anomalies we have not seen in the past, namely the legal restrictions. With each swing in the grape price, if we do not see a corresponding supply in available properties you can anticipate that the swings in value will be much greater.

For example, as cabernet prices strengthen, there will not be an available supply of cab vineyards from Paso to accommodate that need. Those prices, I anticipate, will jump, probably more than we typically see.

The reverse I don’t see as being that significant. If grape prices soften or flatten somewhat — also for cold-weather varieties like pinot noir and chardonnay — I don’t see the extreme price fluctuations we would normally see if it were strictly economically driven.

We’ll see interest in redevelopment projects. These are older vineyards that are ready to be pulled out and replanted. I think we will see a shortening in economic life of vineyards.

Theoretically, a vineyard has a physical (life). It could be 100 years old. But the market tends to go in and replant 20 to 30 years after they were planted. There are a variety of reasons why they might do that. It could be disease, varietal change, some sort of farming practice encouraging them to change. A drop in production; that’s usually the first sign a vineyard is ready to come out.

But with the constraint in the amount of planted acres I envision shorter lives so the production levels stay higher. They are not going to tolerate a reduction in production as a result of age. We might see vineyards pulled out in 20 years because of that.

Most of the market’s focus is going to be replants and buying mature existing vineyards, because that’s their only option. And that’s going to impact price in the long term.

What we’re seeing right now is a short-term flattening out of values that has to do with resistance to increases in grape prices.

There is an obvious bifurcation in the market. There are lower-quality replant candidates, vineyards that are older, less-productive and in water-stressed areas. They are selling for as little as half of those vineyards that are higher-quality, higher-density, higher-producing. It’s almost like appraising two different types of property.

The higher-quality, higher-productive vineyards have a cash flow that is much higher. They are yielding more grapes that are selling at a particular price point that is very attractive to an investor. So, you will see prices that don’t seem to make a lot of sense, such as this vineyard sold for $38,000 an acre and this one sold for almost $70,000. The ones selling in the $30,000 to $40,000 range do not compete in yield and quality with those in the $60,000 to $65,000 range.

For some buyers in the $40,000 range, it may make sense to farm it for a couple of years then tear it out and replant. Others may want to be in production for 15-plus years, so they will be looking for the higher-producing one.

Where are the buyers coming from? Are they long-term players in the Central Coast, or are they producers from other areas like the North Coast?

Wall: There are a variety of buyers. We’ve seen a large influx of investors, and most of those are institutional and pension funds. But we continue to see strong demand from large wineries that have some sort of program where the Central Coast fits that price point, or they want it for blending or they started a label focused on the Central Coast.

We’re also seeing a trend in mixed AVAs. Justin is doing it. They are doing blends from multiple AVAs on the Central Coast. You might see a GSM (Rhône-style red wine of grenache, syrah and mourverde grapes) with blends from Monterey, (San Luis Obispo) and Santa Barbara counties. There are emerging trends on the wine side that are affecting who the buyers are.

Investors are looking for solid returns, and wineries are looking to expand their programs, and the Central Coast price point fits well with that.

Smaller vineyards are being snatched up by small local wineries that are trying to secure their own supply lines.

Are vineyard prices outpacing the bottle prices on the Central Coast?

Wall: Unlike the North Coast, consumers of Central Coast wines tend to be a little more price-sensitive. Whereas there isn’t really a ceiling when we’re talking about Napa, there is on the Central Coast.

There are small pockets that are bucking that trend. If you’re talking about a high-end wine from the Santa Rita Hills, maybe consumers aren’t that price-sensitive to it. But the vast majority of Central Coast wines aren’t going to exceed the bottle price of $15 to $20. But in the west side of Paso (Robles), where there are more direct-to-consumer sales, that is not necessarily true.

So wineries specializing in Central Coast wine are resisting steep increases in grape prices. You can look at the crop reports from the last five years, and you’ll see a significant increase in prices for cab, pinot (noir) and chardonnay.

(The weighted-average price for chardonnay grapes from Monterey and San Benito counties increased 19.1 percent 2012–2017 to $1,359 a ton; and chardonnay from San Luis Obispo County, where Paso Robles is located, as well as Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, 13.5 percent to $1,459, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture figures. Cabernet sauvignon prices soared about 29 percent to $1,332 and $1,660 for the northern and southern districts of the Central Coast, respectively. Pinot noir prices jumped 23.3 percent in the northern districts to $1,984 and 12.4 percent in the south to $2,975.)

It’s getting out of where they can reasonably sell a bottle of Central Coast wine.

OREGON VINEYARDS

Carl Stillman runs Stillman & Associates, an agricultural appraisal service based in Salem, Oregon. He focuses on north-central Oregon winegrowing regions: the Willamette Valley appellation and six of its subappellations. Sometimes, his work takes him to the winegrowing regions at southern end of the Interstate 5 corridor in the state.

A major grower of premium-tier pinot noir winegrapes, Oregon has been seeing an influx in vineyard and winery investment from vintners in California and even the Old World.

What’s the trajectory of the Willamette Valley vineyard market?

Stillman: It think it is still ascending. There is still a lot of interest in the market, particularly the northern AVAs (American viticultural areas): Dundee Hills, Yamhill-Carlson, Chehalem Mountains, Ribbon Ridge, Eola-Amity Hills. Those AVAs are getting a lot of interest.

Why do you see that interest growing and the attention being put to those AVAs?

Stillman: Prior to the recession there was a flat market. Then starting in 2012 with the sales of the former Premier Pacific properties to a number of different wineries, both local and out of area, the market took off from there.

We’re seeing a lot of out-of-state buyers coming into the area, seeking to establish a presence in the Oregon market. Pretty well-publicized wineries like Jackson Family Wines, Foley Family Wines, Ste. Michelle (Wine Estates) and others have purchased vineyard properties over the past four or five years.

Are you noticing that they’re shopping for vineyards or winery estate properties?

Stillman: A little of both. The market up here is still very small compared to Northern California, in terms of total acres under vine. At any given time, there is not a lot of choose from openly on the market. But of course, a lot of properties are quietly on the market.

There have been a number of wineries that have sold. Jackson Family has purchased three, and Foley Family has purchased one. (Foley Family Wines in April purchased the Acrobat brand from Oregon-based King Estate.)

It’s not just a vineyard market. There is broad-spectrum interest. If a good-quality property came on the market with a winery on it, it would generate good response from the market.

What’s been happening with vineyard valuations since 2012?

Stillman: Generally, they’ve been going up for the past five to seven years. Just like in (the California North Coast), it’s very AVA-dependent. The market is not really cohesive. We may have five, six, seven vineyard sales in the northern end of (Willamette) Valley every year, and all them tend to be one-off properties where they were only quietly marketed to a few people. Quality and condition of the property come into play.

In the best areas, we’ve seen several examples in the greater-than-$70,000-an-acre (range). In outlying areas, probably $50,000–$65,000 an acre. Those are trending up. I wouldn’t be surprised in the very near future when we see a six-figure vineyard sale. Been a couple that have been close.

Compared to the Sonoma County and Central Coast pinot (noir) market, it’s still a pretty low-priced area. But you have to keep in mind that our yields typically are half what they are down there. We’re in the 3- to 4-ton range, with 4 (tons per acre) being pretty good and 2.5 an acre not unheard of.

Is it temperature or water supply that’s making the difference in yields between Oregon and California?

Stillman: (Oregon is) a marginal climate for pinot noir. With global warming, it’s probably getting better. Pinot noir grapes are planted within a fairly narrow elevation band on well-exposed slopes. It’s basically early- and late-season weather that are limiting factors.

It’s a cooler climate. We don’t get as many heat units as (California does). It’s always a guessing game as to how much yield you’re going to be able to get ripe. In a given year, they might set 5 tons an acre then during the growing season the decision might be made to drop a ton or 2 tons by cluster-thinning, if they don’t think there will be a weather window that’s going to get the crop ripe.

We’re typically harvesting in early October and that is the time the rains start here. It is always a race to get the crop in before the rains.

It sounds similar to what they face in Anderson Valley in Mendocino County.

Stillman: That and up the Sonoma Coast are very similar growing environments, compared to the northern Willamette Valley.

Are you noticing differences in valuations if there are home sites on the properties or if they are in notable AVAs?

Stillman: Vineyard and winery buyers, just like in Northern California, are loathe to buy nice home sites with 10,000- to 15,000-square-foot homes. They can do without those. But there is the lifestyler market here, who will buy hobby sites — 5- to 10-acre vineyard with a nice house. That market is fairly strong, but those sites don’t draw a lot of attention from established wineries.

Those kinds of properties tend to be center in the northern end of the valley, closer to the Portland metro area, where the high-net-worth individuals can commute back and forth.

What are the major forces driving changes in valuation?

Stillman: The major forces driving the market are outside investors and buyers seeking a presence in the Oregon pinot market, either to process (grapes into wine) through here or to take it south to process it.

For those looking to process grapes in Oregon, is that what is driving interest in properties with wineries? Or are there enough custom processing facilities in the area to serve the needs of the new buyers?

Stillman: As far as I know, at the northern end of (Willamette) Valley there is only one dedicated custom processor, but many of the wineries will do custom processing.

With the amount of acreage planted and coming online, I would guess there is room for more processing facilities, here at the northern end of the valley. There are a number of wineries under construction now and suspect there will be a lot more wineries built more over the next four or five years.

(The number of wineries in Oregon increased to 725 in 2016 from 139 in 2000, and 30,435 acres were planted in vines in 2016, according to the latest data from the Oregon Wine Board. Seventy-two percent of Oregon vines were in Willamette Valley, which runs from the Columbia River to Eugene, and 64 percent of the 2016 Oregon winegrape crop was pinot noir. Roughly a quarter of the 2016 vineyard acreage had yet to reach commercial maturity, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Details on the 2017 crop aren’t expected to be released until August.)

Is there room to run in Oregon with plantable acres?

Stillman: There are thousands of acres of plantable land in the Willamette AVA. There are several large new vineyard developments underway, so there will continue to be new acres prepped and planted.

But some of the smaller AVAs are starting to fill up. The Dunde Hills AVA is nearly planted out. There’s just not a lot of open ground to convert to winegrapes.

But there is still a lot of acreage left in the Yamhill-Carlson and the Chehalem Mountains. Eola-Amity Hills is gaining recognition, and there a number of acres left to plant there.

When you get further south in the Willamette Valley AVA, the (new) Van Duzer (Corridor) AVA is in process right now, and there are thousands of acres available in Folk County.

A buyer that comes up here is going to find a lot of smaller vineyards — not a lot of industrial-sized vineyards (40 acres or more in single blocks). The industry started out really small and has only ramped up over the past 20 to 25 years.

And there are a lot of smaller vineyards with older vines on them. There are a significant number of vines out there that are self-rooted, with a phylloxera risk.

(Grape phylloxera are aphidlike pests that feed on vine roots and introduce disease that can lead to a drop in production. A blight in the late 1800s devastated vineyards in Europe. A mutation of the louse emerged in the 1990s that fed on rootstock previously thought to be resistant, leading to mass replantings in the North Coast and elsewhere.)

With 30,000 acres under vine in the entire state, we’re still a fairly small market area, compared to Sonoma, Napa, the Central Coast and Lodi.

How challenging is it to get new acreage planted developed and planted in Oregon?

Stillman: That’s one of the attractions of northern Oregon at this point. There are, compared to (the California North Coast), relatively few restrictions to opening up new ground to vineyard development. There are no hillside ordinances at this point. It’s fairly easy to convert former timberland to winegrape production, if the site characteristics, soils, slopes, topography are appropriate.

In Oregon, land-use laws are promulgated at the state level and administered by the counties, so if you have ground that is zoned for farmland, the ground rules are very similar from county to county.

That’s very different from California.

Stillman: It’s a two-edged sword. It’s very different and typically easy to develop, but the land-use rules are comprehensive and fairly restrictive on what you can do on resource land. For example, if you want to develop a vineyard on a property, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be able to build a house on it too. There are fairly strict criteria and rules for how farm dwellings can be built on properties.

Are there restrictions on agricultural tourism?

Stillman: It is fairly easy to get permission for a winery on a property. If the property is zoned from agricultural use, what’s typically called “exclusive farm use,” if you have 15 acres of the property devoted to winegrapes, you are allowed to build a winery on an outright basis.

That doesn’t mean you can have a tasting room open year-round with normal business hours. That type of activity is handled on a conditional-use basis. But it still is a fairly easy process to get permission for a tasting room that’s open to the public.

Then there are other rules for events and weddings. That is handled during the conditional-use process.

Are there issues with Oregon roadways being able to handle moving of farm equipment and tourism traffic at harvest time?

Stillman: We’re in the infancy of that. It’s nowhere near what it is in Napa County and more popular areas of Sonoma County. We haven’t had that backlash yet, but the road network here is like rural Sonoma County. There are narrow paved roads and a lot of gravel roads. I can see it coming at some point.

Do availability of labor and water factor into the Oregon vineyard market?

Stillman: Labor is becoming a bigger issue. A lot of the vineyards here tend to be small and on steeper hillslopes were mechanical harvesting isn’t really an option.

Water law in Oregon, just like land-use law, is completely different from California. That is one thing that outside buyers don’t typically understand: Groundwater is regulated, so you just can’t drill a hole and start irrigating vineyards.

It’s not necessary to irrigate vineyards at the north end of the (Willamette) Valley. There are a lot of vineyards planted with no irrigation systems. We get enough spring and early summer rain to take vines through the growing season.

There are a number of vineyards that are irrigated. It’s not a bad idea to string the drip system, especially in the establishment years. We’ll see a lot of nonirrigated vineyards that will secure a temporary irrigation permit to irrigate through the first couple of seasons in the development cycle, to get the vines off to a good start.

There is a lot of debate here about whether to irrigate or let the vines find their own water. Debate about fruit that is irrigated versus nonirrigated with quality.