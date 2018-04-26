Sales figures that show a significant slowdown in U.S. wine sales and warnings about prices for higher-end wine getting ahead of demand in recent months have been sobering. But experts say the thirst for better-quality wine is growing, as is the willingness to pay more for it.

North Bay Business Journal’s Wine Industry Conference in Santa Rosa on April 26 is set to have a panel discussion on growth trends in the business. Looking at overall U.S. wine market forces and how they’re affecting North Coast vintners will be Jon Moramarco, managing partner of BW166 and closely watched analysis publications; and Dan Leese, whose V2 Wine Group handles sales and marketing for small- to medium-sized producers. They’re set to untangle the data and what they are really saying for the premium end of the market.

On the panel will be three rural-property appraisers talking about the trajectory of vineyard values. Looking at the North Coast will be industry icon Tony Correia; at the Central Coast, JoAnn Wall; and at Oregon’s key Willamette Valley pinot noir region, Carl Stillman.

The North Bay Business Journal talked to them about the headwinds and tailwinds facing wineries and growers on the North Coast and in other West Coast premium areas.

WINE MARKET OUTLOOK

Once the CEO of various beverage alcohol companies with North Coast-based fine-wine units, Jon Moramarco now runs Santa Rosa-based BW166 and co-owns with industry-analysis publication such as The Gomberg Fredrikson Report. He has become a go-to source for key wine business data, such as how much wine is being shipped.

What did the U.S. wine market look like in 2017? How is 2018 shaping up?

Moramarco: Overall, shipments into the market were up just over 2 percent. And when I’m talking shipments into the market, I’m talking about all wines, from domestics, imports, everything. Wines over $10 (a bottle at retail) are growing; categories below $10 are flat to soft.

Generally, the way I look at the market is it’s a general evolution of what we’ve seen. Probably, the biggest thing I’m looking at now is changing demographics and socioeconomic conditions in the marketplace. Trying to look at how generation change is going to impact the wine market. It’s a little early to tell.

The biggest consumers of wine are baby boomers. They are aging, and we have never really have studied as people age — into their 70s — how that affects their consumption of wine.

This isn’t going to have an impact on 2018. I think 2018 results are going to look similar to 2017. But looking over the next five to 10 years at how baby boomer aging is going to impact the market and then how 20-somethings and 30-somethings will have enough income to make up for any shortfall that may occur from the baby boomers.

Did the slowdown in U.S. wine sales earlier in 2017 pick up in the fourth quarter?

Moramarco: It’s a mixed bag. You’ve seen a slowdown in Nielsen(-monitored retail) channels, scanner channels. My sense of that is partly it’s consumers’ shifting a little bit how they’re shopping. Nielsen does not pick up (sales in) Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Lidl, some of those discounters.