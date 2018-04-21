Responsibilities with your company:

I’ve taken on this role at Sonic as consumer sales manager within an established telecom company. I’ve assisted in the creation of infrastructure for consumer sales. I establish sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales quotas; projecting expected sales volume and profit for existing and new products/services. I’ve implemented sales programs by developing inside and field sales groups. I maintain sales volume by keeping current with supply and demand, changing trends, economic indicators, and competitors. My regular sales operational requirements are scheduling and assigning employees; following up on work results. I maintain sales staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training employees. I maintain sales results by counseling employees; planning, monitoring, and appraising performance.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am passionate about my work, my contribution, and my impact on others. My ability to stay driven, be innovative, and build positive relationships in my industry is how I exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional.

Years with company

2

Length of time in current position

2

No. companywide employees

450

No. that report to you:

36

Greatest professional accomplishment:

My greatest professional accomplishment has been coaching, training, and mentoring employees and team members at Sonic to a level that allows them to do the same for others. Seeing the professional growth within my sales team and watching employees grow into leaders is what I am proud of most.

Greatest professional challenge

The telecommunications industry is highly competitive and always changing. With that in mind, my biggest professional challenge is understanding what the company will need in the future and assisting with creating the necessary framework that will allow our company to be successful.

Best advice received

Having the right character and the correct set of values is a requirement of success.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

The most important event in my professional life the last 12 months has been assisting Sonic with the creation of go to market and sales strategy as we continue to expand in a competitive environment.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Sonic cares deeply about maintaining a positive culture. As we continue to grow the business, we are mindful of the employees that contribute along the way. From company events, a dog friendly environment, and more....Sonic consistently says “thank you” and works hard to keep our work environment enjoyable. It’s the little things that count and this allows us to sustain our organization and morale.

Next professional goal

My next professional goal is to complete my certification of becoming an executive coach.

Education

San Jose State University, bachelor of business administration- marketing

Hometown

Vallejo

Community/nonprofit activities

I have donated with United Way, March of Dimes, and participated in multiple volunteer activities with my local church.

Mentor/admired businessperson

My father is the person I admire the most and he is my mentor.

Typical day at the office

The first question I ask each morning is, “How did we do yesterday?” I review sales numbers, plan for the day, coach my team, and then collaborate on projects with all the talented individuals within my organization. Recently, our days at Sonic have been extremely fast paced as there is much to accomplish. As they say, time flies when you’re having fun!