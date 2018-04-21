Bruneman of West Sonoma County Union High School District wins Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company:

I oversee the facilities, maintenance, custodial and grounds for three high school campuses. I am responsible for managing staff 13 custodial, grounds, maintenance and office staff; I manage construction projects from conception through construction completion; handle day to day custodial, grounds and maintenance oversight of staff/school sites.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I’m passionate about what I do, I love students and working in education; being recognized for my accomplishments, it’s icing on the cake. Years with company

5

Length of time in current position

5

No. companywide employees

230

No. that report to you:

13

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Constructing the Piner High School Geospatial Center Project. Really innovative teachers wrote a career technical education grant for a dream they had and I got to help make it a reality as I guided the project from concept to design through construction when I worked as the director of facilities for Santa Rosa City School District. It is a super cool facility. One of a kind!

Greatest professional challenge

Public education is tough; you never have enough money to do the things you need and want to do. I’m constantly challenged with how to provide clean, healthy, save, functional facilities so that teachers can deliver quality instruction and how best to serve students; with the limited budget I have available, it’s a struggle.

Best advice received

You are going to make mistakes, own them, move on, and try again. Always be honest.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Completed chief business official 18 month course; very rigorous program in a field I am unfamiliar with so I had to learn a whole new language of school business accounting. I have a new found respect for the amount of work it takes to manage school district budgets.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Again, very tough in public education when we are constantly cutting budgets, programs. At West County Union HS District I think it’s the family atmosphere and the people I get the pleasure of working with that keep me coming back. None of us go into education for the money; we do it to make a difference and we all play a role no matter what your position is; that is a shared philosophy in education and especially at the district. I love where I work! I think a lot of others do too.

Next professional goal

I’d like to go back to school and get my bachelors.

Education

AS degree in business from Heald Business School; Certificate in chief business official from California Association of School Business Officials

Hometown

Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities

Empire Soccer Club board member; soccer coach, team mom; former Coalition of Adequate School Housing Legislative Advisory Committee Member; volunteer at all of my kids schools over the years.

Mentor/admired businessperson

My former boss, Doug Bower

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Not sure it’s a buzz word but more buzz statement: “When making cuts to education cut farthest away from the classroom”....I stand behind any cut to education is a cut to the classroom whether it is direct or indirect. We all serve students.