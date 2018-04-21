Responsibilities with your company:

I run my own freelance design studio, so I am responsible for all of the content creation and creative direction (design and illustration) as well as all the tasks associated with running my own business (administration, marketing, and in recent cases leading a volunteer staff of 10).

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I designed a positive community identity and product line that mobilized new donors to charity in a virally successful enterprise that influenced similar campaigns statewide.

Years with company

8

Length of time in current position

8 years

No. companywide employees

1

No. that report to you:

1

Greatest professional accomplishment:

In 2016 I was awarded a gold medal in illustration from 3x3 Illustration International.

Greatest professional challenge

Having just moved back to my home town of Santa Rosa six months ago, after three years in New York City and a decade in San Francisco, my greatest recent challenge has been staying stimulated and connected to my industry in a quieter environment. My ability to carve out a niche for myself in Sonoma County, however, and to connect with other professionals and industries through my work has far exceeded my expectations--and perhaps even what the Bay Area and New York had to offer. Certainly my greatest specific professional challenge to date was scaling up my Rose-ilience fund-raising program in response to demand.

Within the first days of the fires I designed an image inspired by the Santa Rosa community to be sold as an enamel pin to raise funds for fire relief. As the project immediately went viral and scaled 10,000% over expectation, my business plan, volunteer staff, and operation had to scale with it in a matter of days.

Best advice received

Don’t make images that just “repeat” what words have already said--go where language can’t.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Having an opportunity to use my visual talents in October 2017 to design an image for the community, and in turn raise more than $25,000 for fire relief--largely from small-budget donors who wouldn’t have otherwise felt able to contribute--has been the highest manifestation of my calling to date.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

My studio policy is to always say ‘yes’ to meetings, particularly with people in industries vastly different than my own. The questions are always, ‘Who else can I work with? What else can I learn? What more can I contribute? Can I bring the viral shareability of my Rose-ilience program to other worthy causes? Can I lend other intangible entities in my community a powerful visual identity?’ This approach and being available to my community as a local recognizable design resource keeps my work exciting, challenging, and fruitful.

Next professional goal

Expanding my studio into a broader creative firm and taking on a creative partner and some junior staff.

Education

BA English and gender studies, University of California Berkeley 2005 MFA Illustration as Visual Essay, School of Visual Art, 2016

Hometown

Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities