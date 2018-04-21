s
s
Butchart of Santa Rosa’s Mikayla Butchart Illustration wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 8:01PM

Age: 35

Owner, Illustrator and Designer

Mikayla Butchart Illustration

Santa Rosa

www.mikaylabutchart.com

Responsibilities with your company:

I run my own freelance design studio, so I am responsible for all of the content creation and creative direction (design and illustration) as well as all the tasks associated with running my own business (administration, marketing, and in recent cases leading a volunteer staff of 10).

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I designed a positive community identity and product line that mobilized new donors to charity in a virally successful enterprise that influenced similar campaigns statewide.

Years with company

8

Length of time in current position

8 years

No. companywide employees

1

No. that report to you:

1

Greatest professional accomplishment:

In 2016 I was awarded a gold medal in illustration from 3x3 Illustration International.

Greatest professional challenge

Having just moved back to my home town of Santa Rosa six months ago, after three years in New York City and a decade in San Francisco, my greatest recent challenge has been staying stimulated and connected to my industry in a quieter environment. My ability to carve out a niche for myself in Sonoma County, however, and to connect with other professionals and industries through my work has far exceeded my expectations--and perhaps even what the Bay Area and New York had to offer. Certainly my greatest specific professional challenge to date was scaling up my Rose-ilience fund-raising program in response to demand.

Within the first days of the fires I designed an image inspired by the Santa Rosa community to be sold as an enamel pin to raise funds for fire relief. As the project immediately went viral and scaled 10,000% over expectation, my business plan, volunteer staff, and operation had to scale with it in a matter of days.

Best advice received

Don’t make images that just “repeat” what words have already said--go where language can’t.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Having an opportunity to use my visual talents in October 2017 to design an image for the community, and in turn raise more than $25,000 for fire relief--largely from small-budget donors who wouldn’t have otherwise felt able to contribute--has been the highest manifestation of my calling to date.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

My studio policy is to always say ‘yes’ to meetings, particularly with people in industries vastly different than my own. The questions are always, ‘Who else can I work with? What else can I learn? What more can I contribute? Can I bring the viral shareability of my Rose-ilience program to other worthy causes? Can I lend other intangible entities in my community a powerful visual identity?’ This approach and being available to my community as a local recognizable design resource keeps my work exciting, challenging, and fruitful.

Next professional goal

Expanding my studio into a broader creative firm and taking on a creative partner and some junior staff.

Education

BA English and gender studies, University of California Berkeley 2005 MFA Illustration as Visual Essay, School of Visual Art, 2016

Hometown

Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities

I was involved in ArtStart, Santa Rosa’s nonprofit educational arts organization, its first three years (2000-2003) as both an apprentice and a lead artist, and continue to participate in its fundraising events. I was a lead artist on the mural on the Press Democrat building on Mendocino Avenue, as well as on benches around Santa Rosa. Proceeds from my Rose-ilience fund-raising campaign benefits the North Bay Fire Relief Fund and the Redwood Empire Food Bank, and will continue supporting these and other charities including UndocuFund on an ongoing basis. In my first quarter I raised $25,000 for fire relief. I’ve licensed my design work pro bono to the following organizations to augment their own fire-relief efforts: Sal Auto Body (nonprofit providing service at cost for those displaced by wildfires); Boy Scouts of America (raised $22,000 and 3,000 lbs of donated food in an event using my branding); Faith and Glass Beetle Tattoo have raised $13,000 to date for fire relief by tattooing my image and others for charity; Brotherhood Board Shop raised $2,000 with sales of a limited edition skate deck bearing my image; Law for All (community service providing know-your-rights materials for fire victims) uses my branding to communicate their mission.

In 2018 I partnered with the 124th annual Rose Parade honoring First Responders, adapting my Rose-ilience image for use in its 2018 logo. In 2018 I also worked with the Britton Fund/International Society of Arboriculture in partnership with Cal-Fire, designing the bike jerseys pro bono that will be worn in the annual charity ride, and I donated artwork to their forthcoming auction; 25% of proceeds from the ride go back to post-fire reforestation efforts in Sonoma County.

Mentor/admired businessperson

While a graduate student in New York I had the good fortune to work closely for a year with my mentor Christopher Silas Neal, an accomplished graphic designer, illustrator, and author whose work spans children’s literature, editorial illustration, and book and poster design. His range and accessibility across a broad spectrum of audiences and formats are inspiring and instructive. The hero professional I most admire is graphic designer Paul Rand, who applied his problem-solving visual approach to advertising, publishing for all ages, and corporate identity work.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Style

Typical day at the office

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. 7 days/week. Eat the frogs first (phone calls, emails), complete deadlines second, then meetings and/or new projects/creative development until the day feels done.

Best place to work outside of your office

An outdoor cafe table with no devices

Hobbies

Going to museums, making toys, hiking

What you wanted to be when you grew up

An artist, writer, and teacher

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

I would like to have at least one of my illustrated books published, preferably more by then!

First job

First high school job: Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4th Street, Santa Rosa. First full-time job: editor, Palace Press, San Rafael

Social media you most use

Instagram

Favorite book

“Trickster Makes This World,” by Lewis Hyde and “Women Who Run with the Wolves,” by Clarissa Pinkola Estes PhD

Favorite movie

Do marathons of “The Office” count?

Favorite after-work drink

Sparkling water

Last vacation

Kauai, Hawaii

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Mom says it’s my ability to speak to many different circumstances through my work; Dad says “she’s uber smart, way talented, and where the heck did that come from?”