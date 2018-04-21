Responsibilities with your company:

Artizen is an executive search firm specializing in banking and technology sectors. My job as the EVP of Sales is to manage the sales team, direct the recruiters, complete marketing plans, achieve annual sales goals, and deliver fantastic people to our valued customers.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I believe that working together as a business community we accomplish far more than ever could be accomplished individually.

Years with company

5

Length of time in current position

4

No. companywide employees

112

No. that report to you:

8

Greatest professional accomplishment:

I started with Artizen when there were only two employees and no furniture. I helped grow that tiny office to over fifty employees and 3 million in revenue.

Greatest professional challenge

Marketing people to companies can be challenging. People are unpredictable and never cease to amaze me. Unfortunately the greatest challenge in my business is what keeps the lights on.

Best advice received

Richard Branson says in his book to keep meticulous notes. I have always kept to-do list but have found that by keeping notes of those things I have done I can be exponentially effective.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

In January, because of the success of my team we won a company cruise to Europe.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

The current environment for our business has never been better with the lowest unemployment rate for the past 50 years. However, Artizen focuses on our recruiting team to develop and train our people to the highest standards. Artizen also rewards their employees for achieving their personal goals.

Next professional goal

My next professional goal is to build a retained search department within Artizen and market that service to our premium clients.

Education

BS in business administration with emphasis in marketing from Sonoma State University.

Hometown

Palm Springs

Community/nonprofit activities

I am on the board of directors for PASCO. Volunteered time at the SAY Big event. We donated to the 4cs last year and 20/30 club for the past couple years. I also volunteer at my daughter’s school.

Mentor/admired businessperson

My father taught me how to network and professionally socialize. Those skills which seemed trivial at the time have become invaluable.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Touch-base or interface

Typical day at the office

No two days at my office are ever alike. We have fantastic victories and crushing defeats. On average every day is exciting.

Best place to work outside of your office

Golf course outside of my office. My office overlooks Fox Tail

Hobbies

Surfing, free diving, scuba diving, rock climbing, skiing, mountain biking, trail jogging, kayaking, fishing, crabbing, golf

What you wanted to be when you grew up

A ninja. It turns out it’s hard to make an living as an assassin.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40