Responsibilities with your company:

I am the chief of the Department of Geriatric Medicine at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa.

In 2012, I was hired to start a new department at KP to develop strategic initiatives around the care of older adults. I had to learn the KP healthcare delivery system, its clinical, economic, and cultural drivers, as well as the available community resources to leverage its advanced technology to implement an innovative, evidence-based geriatric consultative model of care to meet the needs of older adults with dementia.

The program, which is known as the KP Santa Rosa Dementia Care Program, additionally focuses on caregiver education and support. Due to the success of this program, I have expanded the referral guidelines to include, not just dementia, but also polypharmacy and frailty evaluation and management.

I am continuing to advocate for implementing other geriatric models of care in the continuum, including emergency department, hospital, primary care, community, and home.

In 2015, I became the lead physician for the High Risk Medications in the Elderly initiative. I have been providing education and training to different departments on how to use updated evidence-based guidelines to improve the care of older adults by reducing exposure to potentially inappropriate medications.

I was recently appointed the geriatric rotation director for the new Family Medicine Residency Program, where I am currently developing the geriatrics curriculum for physicians in training, to provide a comprehensive education and experience in taking care of older adults across the continuum.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

In five years, I’ve expanded access to and advanced care for the elderly in Sonoma and neighboring counties throughout Northern California.

Years with company:

5.5

Length of time in current position:

5.5 years

Greatest professional accomplishment:

In addition to establishing a new program to provide care for older adults with memory issues, my greatest professional accomplishment is successfully expanding my program to provide more comprehensive care for older adults under one roof, including medication management and frailty, as well as providing training and partnering with other medical disciplines and organizations on the complexities of care for older adults.

Greatest professional challenge:

Navigating a healthcare system with which I wasn’t familiar to successfully create a new, much needed, comprehensive care program for older adults and their caregivers.

Best advice received:

“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” - Confucius

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Successfully advocated for expanding resources for older adults patients in KP Santa Rosa

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Kaiser Permanente’s integrated model, which encourages interdisciplinary collaboration and partnership to improve care and outcomes for patients, is essential to my strategy for providing comprehensive care to older adults. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa continues to invest in expanding services provided by my department, as well as encouraging training and partnerships to enable other care providers to be more successful in managing care for older adults

Next professional goal:

Discuss the model and efficacy of providing comprehensive care for older adults with other Kaiser Permanente Medical Centers and provide advice and guidance on establishing similar models of care based on local patient demographics.