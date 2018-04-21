Responsibilities with your company:

Project scheduling manager for engineering and drafting projects; Manages drafting, administrative, and marketing staff; drafting and software development.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

A young professional who uses his abilities to make an imprint not only professionally, but as well as within our youth organizations in the community.

Years with company:

16

Length of time in current position

3

No. companywide employees:

41

No. that report to you:

14

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Providing our community with structural engineering services resulting from one of the most difficult circumstances Sonoma and Napa counties have experienced. This includes engineering on a massive scale to re-build thousands of homes lost in the fire for new and past clients, friends, and neighbors.

Greatest professional challenge:

Managing the engineering project scheduling for the fire rebuilding.

Best advice received

Stay true to yourself and help everyone you can.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

The day and event that sticks out most is October 9th, the day after the fires started in our community. This day I made a promise to myself to help as many people as I could, utilizing my personal talents and the resources within our company to re-build our city.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We try to be a very flexible and relaxed workplace. With so much work coming in, we need our staff to be mentally fresh each day to tackle the latest engineering challenges. We also like to treat our staff to lunches and social events outside the workplace.

Next professional goal:

To open an additional office in the Napa county area where much of our winery clients are located.

Education:

AS ITT Technical Institute

Hometown:

Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities:

President for Rincon Valley Little Leagues, 800+ kid baseball league. Focusing on the recovery/rebuilding of Rincon Valley’s baseball facility post fire and educating developing the youth of our community.

Mentor/admired businessperson:

I wouldn’t be where I am today without the chance both Eric Kreager (MKM) & Robert Grandmaison (SRJC) took on me 16 years ago out of college. The knowledge these two have for the engineering & architecture/CAD landscapes are something special.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most:

Not necessarily a buzz word but a phrase we hear daily “is it done yet”

Typical day at the office:

Arrive, coffee, emails, schedule updates, coffee, phone calls for site visits, emails, monster drink, emails, Take lap around office, juggle staff on jobs, emails, drive home.

Best place to work outside of your office:

My outdoor kitchen/bar/office at home

Hobbies:

Ice hockey, softball, bike riding with my family and working on projects at the ball park.

What you wanted to be when you grew up?

Professional hockey player

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40:

Learn to play the guitar

First job:

House Painter for my dad. Quickly realized college was a nice route to take.