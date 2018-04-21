Responsibilities with your company:

My position is responsible for managing and directing the overall production operations. With a spirit of collaboration I work closely with winemaking, distillery operations bottling operations, cellar, and supply chain, and also have key integration with the finance, sales, marketing, and human resources functions.

Reporting directly to the president, I play a key role as a member of the executive management team at Purple, leading multiple facets of the day to day business with the goal to efficiently deliver high quality beverages from a high performance culture.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am driven to lead an organization that is safe, fun, profitable, sustainable, collaborative and develops its people.

Years with company

0

Length of time in current position

1 month

No. companywide employees

125

No. that report to you:

60

Greatest professional accomplishment:

I started my career in the wine industry in Harvest 2008 at Chateau St. Jean. After working through the ranks of the cellar, I became cellar manager in 2013. In June 2015, Treasury Wine Estates asked me to lead the Beringer Winery team.

My task was to begin a cultural shift that has taken Beringer from being driven by one winemaking style to being a multi-brand luxury hub that can craft luxury wines in any style. Change management, team building and communication have been the keys to our success.

The team has been restructured and built to fit a management operating system whereby we plan to the winery’s capabilities, budget and drive continuous improvement. Inclusivity is a tenet of mine and key to ensuring cultural buy-in, which have made the rapid changes at Beringer sustainable. I have a natural leadership style that is logical and balanced which couples well with my passion for leading a company. Most recently, I was presented with the opportunity to support operations at Purple Wine + Spirits as their VP of operations. I look forward to this new and exciting opportunity.

Greatest professional challenge

My greatest professional challenge was stepping outside of my expertise and comfort zone in the cellar and moving into a general manager’s role. Leading without being an expert has been an incredible professional journey.

Best advice received

Be vulnerable, be genuine, be transparent. Provide the guard rails and hand over the wheel to others.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Working with an incredible team to break ground on a $17.5M dollar capital project to add 130 luxury fermentation tanks and enhanced crush pads at Beringer.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

At Purple Wine + Spirits, we have a system and set of beliefs that we feel reflect the best practices of sustainable production.

We are proud to run one of the most eco-friendly, water-efficient, solar-enabled facilities in the industry. Purple’s sustainable business practices include membership in the Sonoma County Green Business program, Business Environmental Alliance, Bay Area Green Business Program and the Wine Institute’s Sustainable Winegrowing Program.

In 2005 we joined EPA Climate Leaders for voluntary greenhouse gas emissions baseline inventory and third party certification of our greenhouse gas emissions. Both our Graton and American Canyon wineries were accredited as Certified California Sustainable Wineries by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance in October 2012.