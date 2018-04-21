s
Griffith of Healdsburg cheesemaker Chevoo wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 7:45PM

Age: 37

Operations Manager

Chevoo

140 Grove Court, Suite A, Healdsburg 95448

707-931-4186

www.chevoo.com

Responsibilities with your company:

As CHEVOO Incorporated’s Operations Manager, I have the responsibilities of a chief operations officer at more established businesses, while simultaneously building the processes and methods to conduct operations for the start-up artisan cheese company as well as building new client relationships. This includes establishing and overseeing all supply chain and logistics programs, as well as the quality programs to ensure the food quality and safety of CHEVOO produced products. CHEVOO’s newly built $2 million production co-packaging facility was constructed within tight timelines due to my efforts and I continue to provide oversight and supervision for the facility, the production methods, and all associated quality measures.

As the lead for all CHEVOO Operations, I have held all hiring responsibilities, as well as supervising, mentoring, and developing employees to provide CHEVOO with highly trained employees capable of manufacturing the finest artisan products available. Furthermore, as a leader within the company, I work with our founder and CEO, our new clients as well as the other management leads, to streamline production processes and introduce innovations both in manufacturing and for the workforce, in order to reduce costs without sacrificing quality.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I take on challenges which others find too dangerous or difficult, content knowing that the journey will be as rewarding as the outcome.

Years with company

2.5

Length of time in current position

2.5

No. companywide employees

30

No. that report to you:

24

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Being the second person hired for CHEVOO Inc., a start-up that recognized an opportunity for a new market within the artisan food industry. In this role, as the CHEVOO Operations Manager, I have been given the latitude and trust of the CEO and founder to develop and build his company as an innovative business and have the responsibility for every facet of its operation, building a workforce and staff that withstood an initial start-up, a relocation, the construction of a brand new facility, and second construction to build co-packaging business, handle the evacuation of the area due wildfires, all while managing all procurement, installation, and operation of the facilities’ equipment.

Greatest professional challenge

The dissolution of the first partnership that CHEVOO Incorporated had with a manufacturing facility, and the subsequent transition to a CHEVOO Production facility. The construction of the new production facility was complicated yet was still accomplished within six months, from groundbreaking to initial production; the more difficult challenge faced was maintaining positive relations with the contracted production company, so that there was no loss of productivity during the transition. This challenge also required a vast expansion of the CHEVOO workforce, to include: equipment operators, production line, statutory quality and safety requirements personnel. This workforce has developed into an efficient team that will help CHEVOO exceed all profitability goals before the end of the fiscal year.

Best advice received

Take care of your sailors (employees) and they will take care of you.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Starting my professional and personal training in the Sonoma State University Executive Masters of Business program. This program is enabling me to take the concepts learned in class and bring them back to CHEVOO. The program began following the successful new equipment installation of $1M to begin co-packaging high quality products for new clients, thus building new layers to my scope of work at CHEVOO, as well as securing the building of a warehouse facility for our new storage needs. The program also began shortly before the devastating fires that decimated our community. The EMBA program represents my professional decision to seek self-improvement and elevate my skill level, which will in turn raise the bar for CHEVOO.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

The first step is to maintain a competitive wage for employees in spite of the company’s rapid expansion; CHEVOO grew 4X to accommodate the production demands of our co-packaging clients. CHEVOO recognizes that in order to entice the level of quality employees necessary, we had to offer them enough to sustain them in the highly competitive region. CHEVOO recognizes, though, that paying personnel more money is not enough to maintain morale, even during lean economic periods, so I and the Chief Executive Officer have worked together to develop the type of environment which keeps the highest quality personnel in the workforce.

First, employees are challenged to learn more than their job, to increase their marketability and value to CHEVOO; a skilled employee who is able to solve problems anywhere in the Operations field is less likely to become a bored employee due to simple repetitiveness. Second, the variety of products, both CHEVOO’s line of products and the products of other companies who sign production contracts with CHEVOO Incorporated; this increases the employees’ knowledge of a multitude of production styles, further increasing their marketability and skills.

Finally, CHEVOO has sought to create a collegial atmosphere, where employees feel free to act and take responsibility for what occurs on the production floor without the need for constant supervision; CHEVOO employees are adults, and we treat them as such, to include having an open environment for discussion and input from them for quality and efficiency improvements which has already yielded benefits for the company.

Next professional goal

As a personal and professional goal, I am enrolled in an executive masters of business administration course and seek to have my EMBA within the next year. As the operations manager for CHEVOO Incorporated, I intend to take on more responsibility as well as continue building the company’s brand until it is a brand name with national recognition before the company expands internationally.

Education

United States Naval Academy’s 2002 bachelor of science in general engineering; Sonoma State University’s 2019 Executive Masters of Business Administration

Hometown

Red Bluff

Community/nonprofit activities

North Bay Food Industry Group’s Quality Group Board Member; Leadership Santa Rosa’s Class 32; United States Naval Academy; San Francisco Bay Area Board Santa Rosa Chamber Young Professional Group

Mentor/admired businessperson

Elizabeth Fujas, founder / CEO of Rising Sun Farm. She is an incredible woman who has built a company from the ground up and inspires other entrepreneurs, especially women, through her example, to be consummate professionals without losing our personal identities. Throughout her career, she has maintained a sense of adventure which brings morale up in those who surround her. Personally, she has also taught me that the work-life balance is not only possible but can include adventure, so that I can be both a working professional and the best mother possible to my daughter.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Non-GMO Verified

Typical day at the office

CHEVOO Incorporated is a dynamic environment due to its status as a start-up business and has grown much faster than most new businesses due to production demands of our co-packaging clients. This involved establishing all of the processes and methods to manufacture the variety of products, develop supply and logistic chains, develop distribution networks, partner with other businesses, while marketing all that CHEVOO has to offer. For the past year, this has involved hiring personnel for every facet of the company, training production and sales forces, and establishing quality procedures that meet industry standards as well as county, state, and federal regulations.

Best place to work outside of your office

On a beach.

Hobbies

Hiking, SCUBA Diving, working with animals, and having adventures with my Chihuahua and four year old daughter.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

A marine biologist.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Complete my EMBA at SSU.

First job

When I was around 6, during the holiday season, I was stationed outside my dad’s work selling little ribbon tied mistletoe bundles that I created for $0.75 a bundle. I must have made $75 that year!

Social media you most use

LinkedIn

Favorite book

“The Hobbit” JRR Tolkien

Favorite movie

“Hidden Figures”

Favorite after-work drink

Sauvignon blanc from Paradise Ridge

Last vacation

Last fall, I took my daughter and niece to Annapolis to my 15 year class reunion. Navy lost but the weather was great and everyone had a fabulous time. GO NAVY NAVY NAVY!

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That I am independent and take on personal challenges. They also talk a lot about how I graduated from the United States Naval Academy.