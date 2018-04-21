Responsibilities with your company:

As CHEVOO Incorporated’s Operations Manager, I have the responsibilities of a chief operations officer at more established businesses, while simultaneously building the processes and methods to conduct operations for the start-up artisan cheese company as well as building new client relationships. This includes establishing and overseeing all supply chain and logistics programs, as well as the quality programs to ensure the food quality and safety of CHEVOO produced products. CHEVOO’s newly built $2 million production co-packaging facility was constructed within tight timelines due to my efforts and I continue to provide oversight and supervision for the facility, the production methods, and all associated quality measures.

As the lead for all CHEVOO Operations, I have held all hiring responsibilities, as well as supervising, mentoring, and developing employees to provide CHEVOO with highly trained employees capable of manufacturing the finest artisan products available. Furthermore, as a leader within the company, I work with our founder and CEO, our new clients as well as the other management leads, to streamline production processes and introduce innovations both in manufacturing and for the workforce, in order to reduce costs without sacrificing quality.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I take on challenges which others find too dangerous or difficult, content knowing that the journey will be as rewarding as the outcome.

Years with company

2.5

Length of time in current position

2.5

No. companywide employees

30

No. that report to you:

24

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Being the second person hired for CHEVOO Inc., a start-up that recognized an opportunity for a new market within the artisan food industry. In this role, as the CHEVOO Operations Manager, I have been given the latitude and trust of the CEO and founder to develop and build his company as an innovative business and have the responsibility for every facet of its operation, building a workforce and staff that withstood an initial start-up, a relocation, the construction of a brand new facility, and second construction to build co-packaging business, handle the evacuation of the area due wildfires, all while managing all procurement, installation, and operation of the facilities’ equipment.

Greatest professional challenge

The dissolution of the first partnership that CHEVOO Incorporated had with a manufacturing facility, and the subsequent transition to a CHEVOO Production facility. The construction of the new production facility was complicated yet was still accomplished within six months, from groundbreaking to initial production; the more difficult challenge faced was maintaining positive relations with the contracted production company, so that there was no loss of productivity during the transition. This challenge also required a vast expansion of the CHEVOO workforce, to include: equipment operators, production line, statutory quality and safety requirements personnel. This workforce has developed into an efficient team that will help CHEVOO exceed all profitability goals before the end of the fiscal year.

Best advice received

Take care of your sailors (employees) and they will take care of you.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Starting my professional and personal training in the Sonoma State University Executive Masters of Business program. This program is enabling me to take the concepts learned in class and bring them back to CHEVOO. The program began following the successful new equipment installation of $1M to begin co-packaging high quality products for new clients, thus building new layers to my scope of work at CHEVOO, as well as securing the building of a warehouse facility for our new storage needs. The program also began shortly before the devastating fires that decimated our community. The EMBA program represents my professional decision to seek self-improvement and elevate my skill level, which will in turn raise the bar for CHEVOO.