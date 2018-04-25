Responsibilities with your company:

To manage external audits and inspire staff to go beyond the typical audit requirements to understand what the client needs.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I started at 21 and immediately began to seek out leadership opportunities internally and externally. This resulted in promotions internally and being elected a three-term president of the Wednesday Night Market.

Years with company

9.5

Length of time in current position

0.5

No. companywide employees

2,000

No. that report to you:

20

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Being an adviser to four professionals during my time at MA I’ve seen three of them get promoted to senior and one of those making it to manager already. To be involved in help shape someone else’s career and seeing them succeed is an amazing accomplishment.

Greatest professional challenge

Maturing on the job. I started at 21 and was still a kid thrust into a serious role with major consequences. Learning how to be mature professionally while not losing my fun loving nature personally has been tough.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Being promoted to senior manager was a huge accomplishment. Senior managers are partner equivalents within Moss Adams which means my role and risks are a lot bigger.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Organization - Moss Adams as a firm is doing well and we are expanding across the U.S. with a new firm acquired in Denver in Q4 2017. Morale - I help locally by leading our office’s fun committee group. We plan social events inside and outside of the office to boost morale and offer a good support system in what can be a very stressful career.

Next professional goal

To become a famous person in the craft beverage industry. Between my speaking engagements in the craft beer industry, my wine and spirits activities I want to be recognized as a leader in the industry and someone that is sought out for expertise and advice.

Education

Bachelor of science in business administration with an option in accounting. Minor in computer science, all from CSU Chico.

Hometown

Chico

Community/nonprofit activities

Wednesday Night Market - I served on the board of directors for six years including a term as the VP and three terms as president. During this time I helped implement a new billing and accounting system that provided the board more accurate return on investment and analysis. I led the charge to add craft beer to the event’s existing wine tasting garden, exponentially expanding the potential customer base and the diversity of products offered at the market.

Mentor/admired businessperson

Chris Denny, The Engine is Red. He was president of the Wednesday Night Market and I was his VP. Ever since then he’s taken a great interest in me personally and professionally.

Typical day at the office

I like to get in early and catch up on emails I missed overnight and making sure my team(s) are prepared for the day. I’ve been working more to set up meaningful meanings with my referral network as well as my top clients so I can have more valuable lunch appointments.