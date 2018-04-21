Responsibilities with your company:

The Capra Company is a social enterprise company founded by Judy Jordan after she sold J Vineyards & Winery. At Capra, I manage the real estate part of the asset portfolio, which is mostly vineyards. I also work with Judy and her foundation to support young people in Sonoma County agriculture.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am a Sonoma County native and I am enthusiastic about promoting our agricultural heritage and supporting young people in agriculture.

Years with company

1

Length of time in current position

1

No. companywide employees

8

No. that report to you:

0

Greatest professional accomplishment:

As a grape grower, it’s a great honor to have a winemaker select your fruit for a Vineyard Designate. Over the years I have planted and farmed a handful of vineyards that continue to go into vineyard designated wines. It’s so cool to see these wines for sale and know that I was part of the story.

Greatest professional challenge

Finding balance between work, life and family.

Best advice received

My granddaddy always told me “loose lips sink ships” - It’s great advice and applies to so many aspects of business and life.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

I was named ‘Outstanding Young Person in Agribusiness’ at the 2017 Harvest Fair Awards for my contribution the local agricultural community.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Our business is a social enterprise and at the heart of the company is Judy’s Philanthropic Foundation which stands to enrich the lives of young girls and assist them in their educational pursuits.

Next professional goal

Capra is a young company but as we continue to grow and expand out impact I look forward to taking on more of a leadership role with the philanthropic side of the company.

Education

After graduating from El Molino High School I studied viticulture at the SRJC and business at The University of South Australia.

Hometown

I was born and raised in Guerneville

Community/nonprofit activities

Over the years I have been involved with numerous wine industry and agriculture groups. I have also chosen to work for a company that has a positive impact in our community.

Mentor/admired businessperson

Richard and Saralee Kunde hired me when I was fresh out of school and I worked for them for more than a decade. The Kunde’s were incredible mentors and helped open a lot of doors for me.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

I don’t hate it but I wouldn’t mind not hearing Premiumization again...

Typical day at the office

I’ve been with Capra for a little over a year and I can safely say that no days at the office are ‘typical’.

Best place to work outside of your office

During harvest I spend a lot of my time on the road and my truck becomes my office.

Hobbies

Kayaking and hiking with my family.

What you wanted to be when you grew up