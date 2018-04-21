Responsibilities with your company:

As an associate, I am a partial owner of the firm as well as a senior project manager. My responsibilities cover roles in minor corporate governance and senior management decisions, as well as management of individual projects, management of my project team (which is currently 18 staff), business development and client relations. Management of individual projects involves overseeing the work done by staff, managing budgets, schedules, communicating with clients to ensure their needs are being met conflict resolution.

(Luckily I have the greatest team of professionals in the North Bay, so instances where this skillset is needed are few and far between.)

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am passionate about the North Bay in business and personally. 4th generation Marin born, I live here, I work here, I build here.

Years with company

16

Length of time in current position

4

No. companywide employees

409

No. that report to you:

18

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Becoming an associate in a company our size at the age of 36 is up there. The other is more of a story than an accomplishment I guess, but back when we were just coming out of the recession and I was very new to my role in the business development side of things, I wrote a proposal for a project with a local agency that we had not been able to win any work with....ever.

We actually were in a staff meeting where we were discussing a very tough loss for a different large project that we really needed when my boss got an email on his phone, he read it to the whole group “We’re pleased to announce that we have selected BKF....”. We now are the ‘go to’ consultant for that agency on a regular basis based on our performance. That was a cool feeling to write a winning proposal (when we thought it couldn’t be done) and then exceed expectations on the job itself.

Greatest professional challenge

Teaching myself a dual major curriculum on my own time. I was 20 years old when I started working for BKF (then Carlenzoli & Associates). I wanted to go back to school, but couldn’t find the time or money, so I studied for years on my own and with the support of coworkers, friends in the industry and A LOT of study time. I ultimately got the work experience needed and passed the exams to get both my Professional Land Surveyor’s License as well as my Professional Engineer’s License

Best advice received

Never give up

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Being promoted to associate at the end of last year.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We’ve had some growing pains because of our very fast company growth in the last decade. Senior management is making a point to hire and train more support staff. We are refocusing some efforts to reinvest in professional development.

Next professional goal

Basically to keep doing what I’m doing, but just do it a little better each day. I’m proud to be part of a great team, work on high profile projects, and make our community a better place every day. We do a lot of residential and infrastructure work. The North Bay needs housing and infrastructure more than ever. I just love the idea that when we’re done with a great project, that for decades or even centuries, people will benefit from our work.