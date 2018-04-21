s
s
Kirchmann of BKF Engineers in Santa Rosa wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 7:37PM

Age: 36

Associate and Senior Project Manager

BKF Engineers

200 Fourth St., #300, Santa Rosa 95401

707-583-8500

www.bkf.com

Responsibilities with your company:

As an associate, I am a partial owner of the firm as well as a senior project manager. My responsibilities cover roles in minor corporate governance and senior management decisions, as well as management of individual projects, management of my project team (which is currently 18 staff), business development and client relations. Management of individual projects involves overseeing the work done by staff, managing budgets, schedules, communicating with clients to ensure their needs are being met conflict resolution.

(Luckily I have the greatest team of professionals in the North Bay, so instances where this skillset is needed are few and far between.)

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am passionate about the North Bay in business and personally. 4th generation Marin born, I live here, I work here, I build here.

Years with company

16

Length of time in current position

4

No. companywide employees

409

No. that report to you:

18

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Becoming an associate in a company our size at the age of 36 is up there. The other is more of a story than an accomplishment I guess, but back when we were just coming out of the recession and I was very new to my role in the business development side of things, I wrote a proposal for a project with a local agency that we had not been able to win any work with....ever.

We actually were in a staff meeting where we were discussing a very tough loss for a different large project that we really needed when my boss got an email on his phone, he read it to the whole group “We’re pleased to announce that we have selected BKF....”. We now are the ‘go to’ consultant for that agency on a regular basis based on our performance. That was a cool feeling to write a winning proposal (when we thought it couldn’t be done) and then exceed expectations on the job itself.

Greatest professional challenge

Teaching myself a dual major curriculum on my own time. I was 20 years old when I started working for BKF (then Carlenzoli & Associates). I wanted to go back to school, but couldn’t find the time or money, so I studied for years on my own and with the support of coworkers, friends in the industry and A LOT of study time. I ultimately got the work experience needed and passed the exams to get both my Professional Land Surveyor’s License as well as my Professional Engineer’s License

Best advice received

Never give up

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Being promoted to associate at the end of last year.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We’ve had some growing pains because of our very fast company growth in the last decade. Senior management is making a point to hire and train more support staff. We are refocusing some efforts to reinvest in professional development.

Next professional goal

Basically to keep doing what I’m doing, but just do it a little better each day. I’m proud to be part of a great team, work on high profile projects, and make our community a better place every day. We do a lot of residential and infrastructure work. The North Bay needs housing and infrastructure more than ever. I just love the idea that when we’re done with a great project, that for decades or even centuries, people will benefit from our work.

Education

Santa Rosa Junior College CEST program

Hometown

San Rafael

Community/nonprofit activities

American Society of Civil Engineers (Young Members Forum Past President); California Land Surveyors Association (CLSA); North Bay Commercial Real Estate Professionals Network

Mentor/admired businessperson

Geoff Coleman (former Forty under 40 recipient)

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Bust

Typical day at the office

Coffee. Get the field crews ready for the day, touch base with the team, hustle, hustle, hustle, “oh my, it’s already after 6pm!”

Best place to work outside of your office

I hate to admit it, but my car. I catch up on all my calls from the road.

Hobbies

Backpacking, camping, playing guitar, going to Giants, A’s, Raiders or Warriors games, mountain biking

What you wanted to be when you grew up

Civil engineer or land surveyor (I was a boring kid!)

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Touch all seven continents. I managed to get to all 50 states before I was 30, why not see the whole world by the time I’m 40?

First job

Scooping ice cream at Silbermann’s in San Rafael

Social media you most use

Does email count?....I don’t use social media. This is the one spot where I don’t really represent the under 40 crowd, but then again my grandma has facebook, so maybe it isn’t only for the young!

Favorite book

“East of Eden” by John Steinbeck

Favorite movie

“Old School”

Favorite after-work drink

Whistle Pig on the rocks

Last vacation

South Lake Tahoe with my dad, his brother, and my brother.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My work ethic. I got it from them.