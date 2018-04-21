Responsibilities with your company:

I started with the company as the vice president of development when the Epicenter was just a crazy idea on paper. At that time we didn’t own the building, have financing, or even enough local investors to get the project off the ground. My task was to get this concept built, open and operational to the public. My initial tasks included everything from raising private equity, working with banks to find a lender, and working with the seller to hold the building while simultaneously developing the concept of Epicenter.

While that was still in process I was negotiating our construction contract with Wright Contracting, and negotiating leases with tenants. I was able to obtain signed leases before we even had financing or even owned the building. I also negotiated the agreement with Starbucks for the Epicenter location. I worked heavily with Mark Setterland in the Santa Rosa building department to navigate a maze of code issues relating to our unique use in order to get approvals.

Simultaneously while trying to get the project through the building department I was interviewing and selecting vendors to install many of our entertainment offerings. I was intimately involved with the branding and naming of the facility and the entertainment offerings.

I secured the initial temporary certificates of occupancy for the sports side of the building while the entertainment side was still under construction. I then secured temporary certificates of occupancy for the entertainment side and then the final certificate of occupancy for both. I took a crazy idea on paper and got it built. Now it was time to learn how to operate it in real time with real customers.

Once the building was fully open to the public I took over as chief operating officer. Since this is the only project of its kind on the West Coast there was no playbook to follow to experts to ask. It was kind of like being a modern pioneer. I had to analyze things quickly, seek input, make a decision, then revisit the decision to see if it was correct and adjust accordingly.

In a nutshell my job was to oversee the relationships and interactions between all of the operating entities within Epicenter. In doing so identify potential synergies and related cost savings in everything from paper towel dispensers, to labor distribution, to shared advertising.

While looking for synergies I had to maintain the balance of interests and create a “team first” culture among all the managers of the operating entities that were competing for the same resources in terms of spending capital and the same customers from shared foot traffic.

To help achieve this I presented our CFO a unique managerial bonus system to reward both individual achievement and overall company success while balancing the two. In addition, using my MBA training, I developed and built a propriety predictive model in excel that we use analyze the performance of the video arcade floor. We now use that model to select future game purchases. In essence, my job was to know everything that was happening inside the 130,000 square feet of operational space and make sure it was running as smoothly as possible.

Part of my job now is training and passing on all that I have learned so that I may move onto another project. Professional board work outside of Epicenter In addition to my work at Epicenter I serve on the board of directors of two privately-held companies. I currently serve as a voting member of the board of directors for the Edgewood Companies, a diversified real estate development and holding company located in Stateline, Nev. Edgewood is best known for its Golf Course which hosts the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, and the newly opened Edgewood Lodge located on the shores of Lake Tahoe at Edgewood. My involvement was focused on Edgewood’s real estate diversification problem. We were tasked with identifying properties, specifically apartment and office space, located outside of Northern Nevada to geographically diversify the real estate portfolio. We closed on six properties in three different states. The portfolio was held over seven years and successfully liquidated. During the holding phase of the portfolio my efforts turned towards rehabilitation, rebranding, and repositioning of a 534 room casino hotel that the company was considering taking over and operating.