Lourdeaux of Santa Rosa’s Epicenter Sports wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 7:29PM

Age: 38

Vice President of Development, Chief Operating Officer

Epicenter Sports and Entertainment, Santa Rosa

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa 95403

707-708-3742

www.visitepicenter.com

Responsibilities with your company:

I started with the company as the vice president of development when the Epicenter was just a crazy idea on paper. At that time we didn’t own the building, have financing, or even enough local investors to get the project off the ground. My task was to get this concept built, open and operational to the public. My initial tasks included everything from raising private equity, working with banks to find a lender, and working with the seller to hold the building while simultaneously developing the concept of Epicenter.

While that was still in process I was negotiating our construction contract with Wright Contracting, and negotiating leases with tenants. I was able to obtain signed leases before we even had financing or even owned the building. I also negotiated the agreement with Starbucks for the Epicenter location. I worked heavily with Mark Setterland in the Santa Rosa building department to navigate a maze of code issues relating to our unique use in order to get approvals.

Simultaneously while trying to get the project through the building department I was interviewing and selecting vendors to install many of our entertainment offerings. I was intimately involved with the branding and naming of the facility and the entertainment offerings.

I secured the initial temporary certificates of occupancy for the sports side of the building while the entertainment side was still under construction. I then secured temporary certificates of occupancy for the entertainment side and then the final certificate of occupancy for both. I took a crazy idea on paper and got it built. Now it was time to learn how to operate it in real time with real customers.

Once the building was fully open to the public I took over as chief operating officer. Since this is the only project of its kind on the West Coast there was no playbook to follow to experts to ask. It was kind of like being a modern pioneer. I had to analyze things quickly, seek input, make a decision, then revisit the decision to see if it was correct and adjust accordingly.

In a nutshell my job was to oversee the relationships and interactions between all of the operating entities within Epicenter. In doing so identify potential synergies and related cost savings in everything from paper towel dispensers, to labor distribution, to shared advertising.

While looking for synergies I had to maintain the balance of interests and create a “team first” culture among all the managers of the operating entities that were competing for the same resources in terms of spending capital and the same customers from shared foot traffic.

To help achieve this I presented our CFO a unique managerial bonus system to reward both individual achievement and overall company success while balancing the two. In addition, using my MBA training, I developed and built a propriety predictive model in excel that we use analyze the performance of the video arcade floor. We now use that model to select future game purchases. In essence, my job was to know everything that was happening inside the 130,000 square feet of operational space and make sure it was running as smoothly as possible.

Part of my job now is training and passing on all that I have learned so that I may move onto another project. Professional board work outside of Epicenter In addition to my work at Epicenter I serve on the board of directors of two privately-held companies. I currently serve as a voting member of the board of directors for the Edgewood Companies, a diversified real estate development and holding company located in Stateline, Nev. Edgewood is best known for its Golf Course which hosts the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, and the newly opened Edgewood Lodge located on the shores of Lake Tahoe at Edgewood. My involvement was focused on Edgewood’s real estate diversification problem. We were tasked with identifying properties, specifically apartment and office space, located outside of Northern Nevada to geographically diversify the real estate portfolio. We closed on six properties in three different states. The portfolio was held over seven years and successfully liquidated. During the holding phase of the portfolio my efforts turned towards rehabilitation, rebranding, and repositioning of a 534 room casino hotel that the company was considering taking over and operating.

Our task was to come up with a budget and a concept for the distressed property. In addition, I am a voting member of the board of directors for Nationwide Boiler located in Fremont. Nationwide Boiler just celebrated its 50th year of operation and is best known for its advancements in creating mobile boilers available for rent. I am the only board member under 40 for each company.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Had I tried to solve the myriad of challenges we faced opening Epicenter the same old industry way, Epicenter would still be an idea.

Years with company

4

Length of time in current position

4

No. companywide employees

325

No. that report to you:

4

Greatest professional accomplishment:

I can’t tell you how many people told me Epicenter was a great idea, but it just couldn’t be done. It was too a fill in the blank so we should try something else somewhere else. With that in mind my greatest professional accomplishment was sitting on the bleachers at Epicenter and watching the reactions on the faces of adults and kids alike when they arrived at Epicenter on opening day. I spent most of that night walking around and listening to the comments of our first patrons. Just seeing the pure happiness and excitement that we brought to the community and to families made every challenge we faced suddenly worth it.

Greatest professional challenge

We were facing a potential four month delay in opening Epicenter relating to five unique building code compliance issues. A four month delay would have resulted in crushing cost overruns driven by lost income caused by the delay in opening and increased construction costs incurred by the extra build time. The other development partner, our local architect, and a local code expert we hired all failed to find an acceptable resolution with the City Building Department.

Seeing that we had lost this battle three times but recognizing the dire nature of the problem I took over. I applied my legal training from Santa Clara Law School and did my own fresh research, relying not just on the current code books but exploring what the authors of that code had written about writing the code to better understand the intent of it. I poured over 150 hours of research into these five issues.

When I was done, I presented what the city, specifically Mark Setterland and Michael Enright, described at the best code based presentation they had ever seen. They were both shocked to learn that I was not a hired expert in the subject, but rather a highly motivated developer arguing his own case. Based on my research, findings, and analysis we were able to resolve all five issues to our mutual satisfaction and move forward keeping the project on schedule. Mark and I turned what had been an adversarial relationship into one serious mutual respect and trust.

Best advice received

Your integrity is worth far more than a fancy LinkedIn profile or glossy business card.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

I have always been a grinder. I can outwork just about anyone. However, that priority changed this past year. My wife gave birth to our first child, a girl we named Adeline. Being a husband and father is really a great gift disguised as a responsibility. Learning how to balance my time to between my family and my work has been my greatest challenge.

I would often joke that I needed to clone myself to be all the places I wanted to be. But recognizing that is impossible I had to learn to identify the best hours of the day to be at home and the best hours to the day to be at work. This allowed me to put both home and work on mutual paths to success. I am not just a COO, I am a father and a husband too. Learning to truly balance those 3 roles will be my best achievement.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

While we are aware of the economy on a macro level, right now we are more focused on a local level. Epicenter is located on 3215 Coffey Lane. The Sonoma fires were too close and very personal for us.

When I saw the news Monday morning I loaded up my car with water, N95 masks, a sleeping bag and a few changes of clothes and some other necessities. I drove around the blockades and got to Epicenter. Epicenter was in an evacuation zone, but our building safe enough. I spend the next five days there, sleeping on one of the couches. We kept our doors open as a gathering place for all our displaced employees who had either lost homes, or had been evacuated and had no place to go. I wanted to be there to greet them and offer them whatever we could even if it was only a safe place to sleep and someone to listen. Tragedies sometimes do bring out the best in people. Our employees rallied. Between setting up clothing and food distribution, giving away Starbucks to first responders, or hosting free kids camps we opened our doors and tried to put some smiles back on the faces of our neighbors. Looking back I am not sure I can identify what exactly steps we took other than being there and being present with each other during that time, but we came out of it stronger and dedicated to each other. I know our morale is high for the rebuilding of Sonoma County because we came through the fires together. In terms of sustaining morale for the future, we talk a lot about Coffey Park being rebuilt. We lost a lot of our regulars who were able to walk to our facility, especially on week nights. We know they will be back and we want to be here to welcome them.

Next professional goal

Find another crazy idea on paper that people think can’t be done and do it. Maybe a 2nd Epicenter or something totally different.

Education

Undergraduate: Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA. Graduated in 2002. Double major, deans list student, and three year starter on their NCAA Division I football team. Graduate: Santa Clara University MBA finished in 2009. Belotti Award winner. Santa Clara University School of Law, completed 1st year only.

Hometown

Marin County

Community/nonprofit activities

Marin County Sheriff’s Advisory Board Member; Advisory Board for Unbroken Chain Foundation (501.C.3)

Mentor/admired businessperson

Pat McDonald (Sonoma County) Steve Johnson (Douglas County)

Typical day at the office

Typical day at office: 10 a.m. to 7p.m. Arcade game or two after lunch and maybe a soccer game before I go home.

Best place to work outside of your office

Anywhere on the (operations) floor. I always am fascinated by watching how customers actually use our facility vs the original design intent. Knowing performance numbers is good, but watching how those were achieved adds priceless context. It also allows me to lead by example when it comes to little things like picking up trash off the floor, acknowledging customers, and learning everyone’s name.

Hobbies

Indoor soccer, adult kickball, training my daughter to take her own bottle, trying to get the high score on whatever arcade game our staff is focused on that month.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

A lawyer. Thank God I was enrolled in the JDMBA program so I had some exposure to a different path.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Watching one of the employees I am mentoring become a mentor themselves.

First job

Part time: varsity football coach at Redwood School. First Full Time Job: paralegal at Gilbert Heintz & Randolph in Washington DC.

Social media you most use

Facebook on occasion

Favorite book

“Getting to Yes”, by Roger Fisher

Favorite movie

“Star Wars Classic Trilogy”

Favorite after-work drink

The Pilsner from Plow Brewing Company here in Santa Rosa.

Last vacation

We took our 11 month old to Disneyland with some friends. Not 100% sure that was a vacation, but it was memorable.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Dad: That I am not a lawyer Mom: No matter what the situation, I always find a way to do the right thing.