Responsibilities with your company:
I oversee winemaking of our zinfandel, chardonnay & pinot noir programs from vineyard to bottle.
In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?
40 under 40, to me, is about recognizing those who are helping to better the Sonoma County community for future generations. I’d like to think that I contribute in the sense that I am focused on more sustainable grape growing & natural winemaking to showcase Sonoma’s attributes for years to come!
Years with company
16
Length of time in current position
7
No. companywide employees
0
No. that report to you:
1
Greatest professional accomplishment:
Producing a limited-production Rose Wine released in October, with proceeds benefiting cancer research at Sonoma County Breast Care Center.
Greatest professional challenge
2017 in general. Not only did we endure devastating fires during our harvest season, but had also recently lost our president & CEO of over 19 years, Christopher Silva. Through all of it, our team has become even more of a tight knit group and we’ve never been more focused on wines & our community.
Best advice received
Success does not always breed happiness; But happiness very often breeds success.
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months
Persevering through the 2017 fires.
Next professional goal
To produce the first 100pt Sonoma County Zinfandel
Hometown
San Carlos, CA
Community/nonprofit activities
YSC - NAPA Chapter Girls On the Run Volunteer
Mentor/admired businessperson
Bob Aldridge - COO/CFO St. Francis Winery
Buzz word from your industry you hate the most
Terroir
Typical day at the office
Tasting, tasting , tasting :)
Best place to work outside of your office
On a hilltop vineyard where there is no wifi
Hobbies
Hiking, kayaking, swimming
What you wanted to be when you grew up
Pediatrician
First job
Lifeguard at the local pool
Social media you most use
Favorite book
“Book of Qualities,by Ruth J. Gendler
Favorite movie
“The Goonies”
Favorite after-work drink
It takes a lot of beer to make great wine so...a refreshing IPA
Last vacation
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Half work, half play, all enjoyable
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?
That they get free wine for life.
Age: 37
Winemaker
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards
100 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa 95409
707-833-0242
www.stfranciswinery.com