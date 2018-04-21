Responsibilities with your company:

I oversee winemaking of our zinfandel, chardonnay & pinot noir programs from vineyard to bottle.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

40 under 40, to me, is about recognizing those who are helping to better the Sonoma County community for future generations. I’d like to think that I contribute in the sense that I am focused on more sustainable grape growing & natural winemaking to showcase Sonoma’s attributes for years to come!

Years with company

16

Length of time in current position

7

No. companywide employees

0

No. that report to you:

1

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Producing a limited-production Rose Wine released in October, with proceeds benefiting cancer research at Sonoma County Breast Care Center.

Greatest professional challenge

2017 in general. Not only did we endure devastating fires during our harvest season, but had also recently lost our president & CEO of over 19 years, Christopher Silva. Through all of it, our team has become even more of a tight knit group and we’ve never been more focused on wines & our community.

Best advice received

Success does not always breed happiness; But happiness very often breeds success.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Persevering through the 2017 fires.

Next professional goal

To produce the first 100pt Sonoma County Zinfandel

Hometown

San Carlos, CA

Community/nonprofit activities

YSC - NAPA Chapter Girls On the Run Volunteer

Mentor/admired businessperson

Bob Aldridge - COO/CFO St. Francis Winery

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Terroir

Typical day at the office

Tasting, tasting , tasting :)

Best place to work outside of your office

On a hilltop vineyard where there is no wifi

Hobbies

Hiking, kayaking, swimming

What you wanted to be when you grew up

Pediatrician

First job

Lifeguard at the local pool

Social media you most use

Instagram

Favorite book

“Book of Qualities,by Ruth J. Gendler

Favorite movie

“The Goonies”

Favorite after-work drink

It takes a lot of beer to make great wine so...a refreshing IPA

Last vacation

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Half work, half play, all enjoyable

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That they get free wine for life.