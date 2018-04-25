Responsibilities with your company:

Executive Chef Owner and operator of Glen Ellen Star and Stellar Catering since May 2012

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I identify and cultivate talent, empower and support my employees and enable them to succeed in our collective short term and long term goals.

Years with company

6

Length of time in current position

6

No. companywide employees

25

No. that report to you:

25

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Successfully opening and launching the Glen Ellen Star in May 2012

Greatest professional challenge

Successfully opening and launching the Glen Ellen Star in May 2012

Best advice received

It’s time to move onto the next challenge/kitchen when you’re the smartest guy in the room.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Too many

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We are honoring, advertising and rewarding company accomplishments to keep morale high. We have aggressively grown our catering capabilities to offset slower off-season months.

Next professional goal

Open a second restaurant in Sonoma County.

Education

University Colorado, Boulder bachelors in Finance; Culinary Institute of America - Associate in Culinary Arts

Hometown

Narberth PA

Community/nonprofit activities

We annually cater to and sponsor the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, Pets Lifeline, Boys and Girls club and Hannah Boys Center. We also work With the Jack London State Park on a biannual basis.

Mentor/admired businessperson

Daniel Boulud- business; Thomas Keller - systems and operations; Paul Liebrandt - creativity

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

86

Typical day at the office

Off site visits to catering sites, creative and strategy meetings, dinner service at Glen Ellen Star

Best place to work outside of your office

Peet’s Coffee in Sonoma

Hobbies

Long boarding, skiing, cross fit, Call of Duty

What you wanted to be when you grew up

Lawyer

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Execute a catering event for 1000 + ppl with our new catering company. Vaca Entera (we cook whole steer)

First job

Salad Station/ dish washer @ 14 yrs old @ Aldar Restaurant in Bala Cynwyd, PA

Social media you most use

Instagram

Favorite book

Any cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi

Favorite movie

“The Thomas Crown Affair”

Favorite after-work drink

Pappy 10

Last vacation

Costa Rica / la fortuna & papagayo january 2018

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Kitchen creativity