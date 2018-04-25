Responsibilities with your company:
Executive Chef Owner and operator of Glen Ellen Star and Stellar Catering since May 2012
In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?
I identify and cultivate talent, empower and support my employees and enable them to succeed in our collective short term and long term goals.
Years with company
6
Length of time in current position
6
No. companywide employees
25
No. that report to you:
25
Greatest professional accomplishment:
Successfully opening and launching the Glen Ellen Star in May 2012
Greatest professional challenge
Successfully opening and launching the Glen Ellen Star in May 2012
Best advice received
It’s time to move onto the next challenge/kitchen when you’re the smartest guy in the room.
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months
Too many
What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?
We are honoring, advertising and rewarding company accomplishments to keep morale high. We have aggressively grown our catering capabilities to offset slower off-season months.
Next professional goal
Open a second restaurant in Sonoma County.
Education
University Colorado, Boulder bachelors in Finance; Culinary Institute of America - Associate in Culinary Arts
Hometown
Narberth PA
Community/nonprofit activities
We annually cater to and sponsor the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, Pets Lifeline, Boys and Girls club and Hannah Boys Center. We also work With the Jack London State Park on a biannual basis.
Mentor/admired businessperson
Daniel Boulud- business; Thomas Keller - systems and operations; Paul Liebrandt - creativity
Buzz word from your industry you hate the most
86
Typical day at the office
Off site visits to catering sites, creative and strategy meetings, dinner service at Glen Ellen Star
Best place to work outside of your office
Peet’s Coffee in Sonoma
Hobbies
Long boarding, skiing, cross fit, Call of Duty
What you wanted to be when you grew up
Lawyer
#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40
Execute a catering event for 1000 + ppl with our new catering company. Vaca Entera (we cook whole steer)
First job
Salad Station/ dish washer @ 14 yrs old @ Aldar Restaurant in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Social media you most use
Favorite book
Any cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi
Favorite movie
“The Thomas Crown Affair”
Favorite after-work drink
Pappy 10
Last vacation
Costa Rica / la fortuna & papagayo january 2018
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?
Kitchen creativity
Age: 38
Chef Proprietor
Glen Ellen Star / Stellar Catering, Sonoma
13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen 95442
707-343-1384
www.glenellenstar.com