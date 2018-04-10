Cannabis industry faces threat of cultivation curbs, says major North Bay producer

s
CannaCraft co-founder challenges critics of cannabis industry in rural Sonoma County

JAMES DUNN

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL TECHNOLOGY EDITOR | April 10, 2018, 1:23PM

In a public meeting Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will consider new regulations that could ban outdoor commercial cultivation in unincorporated areas of the county. The threat of further restrictions on outdoor cultivation has alarmed cannabis industry leaders.

On April 10, North Bay Business Journal interviewed Ned Fussell, co-founder of CannaCraft, the largest cannabis business in the North Bay, with nearly 350 employees and headquarters in Santa Rosa. The Journal had interviewed CannaCraft co-founder Dennis Hunter in May 2017.

You are following the move at the Board of Supervisors, with a meeting later today, to push outdoor cultivation indoors throughout the county?

That’s definitely one of the proposals that the most vocal group is trying to push forward.

That group is residents who live in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County who don’t want cannabis cultivation nearby?

Yes. Even though they live in agricultural areas, they want their neighborhoods to stay safe from any kind of crops.

A similar phenomenon has happened in some areas with vineyards next to residents. Even organic vineyards may use sulfur?

With existing (applications for cannabis cultivation) permits sitting at the ag department, waiting to be permitted — they won’t permit them all — there are about 80 collective acres throughout the entire county. There are about 68,000 acres of (wine) grapes. (Yet) I hear complaints about water use and the environment (by cannabis cultivators). I know most of those operators. They are good operators. The level of impact (of cannabis cultivation) compared to vineyards — it’s not even a conversation.

Cannabis is amazingly efficient. You don’t need much land to grow it?

That’s right. And that’s not even taking into consideration the economic impact. In the past year, according to Sonoma County GoLocal estimates of economic impact, the cannabis economy in Sonoma County was about $900 million. The grape industry was less. (Sonoma County had 205,000 tons of wine grapes crushed, at average price of $2,300 a ton, for a total crop value of nearly $475 million.) Everyone considers Sonoma County a wine capital.

In CannaCraft, you are responsible more for the cultivation and Dennis (Hunter) manages the extraction part of the business?

Yes.

How many tons of cannabis do you buy from local sources?

It’s upwards of 10 tons a month.

Most of that is from Sonoma County?

That’s the biggest bummer of this situation. CannaCraft has been built on support of Sonoma County growers over the last eight years. We have done everything we can to keep that sourcing local. We also go (source) in Hopland and Mendocino (County), and a little bit in Humboldt (County) as we’ve grown. We have been proud that 80 to 90 percent of our source material has come from Sonoma.

Is it still in the 80 percent range?

Yes. About 80 percent of what we get is from Sonoma County. It has taken years for us to manage quality control, to find operators and people who care enough about the crop they are growing to make sure it’s pesticide-free, herbicide-free and fungicide-free. We have a laboratory at our facility (in Santa Rosa). We test everything that’s coming from third-party sources.

In the early days, we were failing 80 to 90 percent of all raw material coming in. It has taken years to find (quality-oriented) operators here locally. We have invested a lot of time working with those people to make sure their processes and their growing (are free of contaminants).

Since passage of Prop. 64, have you restricted your sourcing so CannaCraft is only working with legal, regulated and licensed operators?

Yes. Unfortunately, as of January we went from using 80 percent raw plant material from Sonoma County to now (almost none). Sonoma County doesn’t have any recreational licenses in place (for commercial cultivation). We have pretty much lost all of our sources for raw material.

They don’t have licenses, so they can’t sell to you legally?

Exactly.

Where do you go now for sourcing?

Now it’s Santa Barbara, Humboldt County.

You are trucking it in?

Yes. Our trucks are driving six, seven hours one way. Instead of going 10 minutes away, it’s a 14-hour round trip.

Does CannaCraft have a retail outlet open, a dispensary for recreational cannabis?

Yes. We have one in Hopland at the Solar Living Institute. We own Emerald Pharms Cannabis Dispensary.

That was originally your operation?

Yes. We have received our recreational license up there. Mendocino is ahead of Sonoma.

Is there movement to have one in Santa Rosa?

Yes. We’re filing (applications for) permits in the next two months for a couple of locations.

Will that be at Giffen Avenue?

No. It will be right outside the downtown area. Giffen will be for manufacturing, distribution and production.

Is the Giffen Avenue site now full of indoor cultivation?

It’s going to be turned on in the next three weeks. They are just putting on the last coats of paint.

Your company has total revenue of nearly $100 million a year?

Yes. You could say that.

Is it bigger than $100 million?

No.

CannaCraft is the most sophisticated cannabis operation in the North Bay area?

Yes. Fortunately for us, northern California has been the bread-basket for cultivation and production (of cannabis). It allowed us to expand.

You have about 300 employees?

We are getting close to 350 or 375.

Of your total revenue, what percent is from extracted products compared to cannabis to smoke or ingest?

About 80 percent of our revenue comes from Care By Design and AbsoluteXtracts. Flower still makes up maybe 45 percent of retail purchases. From early on, we focused on formulated products to separate (differentiate) ourselves. Now we are diversifying more in the past year.

When Dennis was arrested in Santa Rosa for one day in June 2016 and police took about $2 million of the company’s extraction equipment and about $500,000 in cash, the police kept the cash?

Yes. They called it the costs of investigation.

Has the extraction equipment been returned to CannaCraft?

We’re supposed to get it back this week, actually. (Almost) two years later. Unfortunately, we are already onto two versions later (in extraction technology). So two years later, they’re all antiques.

In technology, two years is an eternity?

Yes. It’s bittersweet to get all our stuff back. We have to store it, but we really don’t have a need for it.

So your actual loss is $2 million, even $2.5 million from that event?

It’s more than that, for sure. But it’s part of the evolution (of the industry). The Santa Rosa Police Department put us in a stressed position that made us evolve faster than we normally would have. We probably wouldn’t have made the next version of machines if we had not lost it all. It forced us into growth, into innovation. We had to build another 30, 40, 50 machines. We made sure we made them better than the last ones.

You improved your technology, using the bust as a catalyst?

Exactly. The raid was a large influencer in making Santa Rosa one of the friendliest municipalities in California for the (cannabis) industry.

It served to educate lawmakers, council members, here?

When we were raided, very little was known about cannabis manufacturing. Being in such a stressed position, having so many jobs at risk, the Santa Rosa City Council really had our back, helped support us, pushed legislation through that has propped us up and given us a huge competitive advantage on the state level. We have some of the friendliest tax rates outside Humboldt in the state. We feel super blessed and thankful. It has been a bit of a roller coaster, but we are here.

In January, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the Cole memo that guided U.S. attorneys to refrain from prosecuting cannabis operators that complied with state laws legalizing cannabis. Are you or Dennis worried that federal agents may clamp down on the California cannabis industry?

No more than we have been for the last 15 years. At least now we are having conversations with the right people. We have community support. We are the largest medical-cannabis company in California, probably the largest in the country. We are helping a lot of people, getting product to people who need it. The last raid only helped our numbers and our street cred. It also brings the industry together.

Dennis not only has been arrested more than once, but served time (seven years). Have you ever been arrested?

I have been arrested, yes. But they never charged me with anything. I never served time. Seven years is a long time for growing a plant.

Are you going to go the meeting with the Board of Supervisors?

Yes. We’re going to show up and bring employees.

Resistance from rural neighbors about the smell of cannabis, the nuisance factor, is strong?

For me personally, the biggest disappointment has been the lack of willingness to have a dialogue and communicate. The opposition is trying to divide (people) and create a divisive mentality. Sonoma County has a history of land-use issues over the last 60 years. Victories come when the two sides come together.

There are a lot less differences than people would think. The fears and concerns they have are the fears and concerns we have. We’d like to talk about it and work through them. With smell, we live in an agricultural community. For two months of the year, all you can smell in the county is manure from the fields. Chicken houses have the most awful smell I’ve ever smelled. Grape processing is not an amazing scent, either.

Is there any movement toward acceptance of cannabis cultivation in rural areas of the county?

It’s unfortunate. We have reached out to the opposition, invited them in and tried to have conversations. There’s a total lack of willingness to have those conversations. We would love for them to come and ask (us) hard questions. We’re here — one of the top 20 employers in Sonoma County. We’re committed to being here. We want to stay local. We would much rather be purchasing our raw materials from the people who have gotten us here instead of from new corporate interests that have gotten 30-acre permits in Santa Barbara.

It has put is in a difficult spot. With recreational (cannabis), there is a huge need for growth, expanding what was already there. It’s a bummer. I hope that we can figure it out and come together as a community.

James Dunn covers technology, biotech, law, the food industry, and banking and finance. Reach him at: james.dunn@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4257