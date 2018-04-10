Cannabis industry faces threat of cultivation curbs, says major North Bay producer

In a public meeting Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will consider new regulations that could ban outdoor commercial cultivation in unincorporated areas of the county. The threat of further restrictions on outdoor cultivation has alarmed cannabis industry leaders.

On April 10, North Bay Business Journal interviewed Ned Fussell, co-founder of CannaCraft, the largest cannabis business in the North Bay, with nearly 350 employees and headquarters in Santa Rosa. The Journal had interviewed CannaCraft co-founder Dennis Hunter in May 2017.

You are following the move at the Board of Supervisors, with a meeting later today, to push outdoor cultivation indoors throughout the county?

That’s definitely one of the proposals that the most vocal group is trying to push forward.

That group is residents who live in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County who don’t want cannabis cultivation nearby?

Yes. Even though they live in agricultural areas, they want their neighborhoods to stay safe from any kind of crops.

A similar phenomenon has happened in some areas with vineyards next to residents. Even organic vineyards may use sulfur?

With existing (applications for cannabis cultivation) permits sitting at the ag department, waiting to be permitted — they won’t permit them all — there are about 80 collective acres throughout the entire county. There are about 68,000 acres of (wine) grapes. (Yet) I hear complaints about water use and the environment (by cannabis cultivators). I know most of those operators. They are good operators. The level of impact (of cannabis cultivation) compared to vineyards — it’s not even a conversation.

Cannabis is amazingly efficient. You don’t need much land to grow it?

That’s right. And that’s not even taking into consideration the economic impact. In the past year, according to Sonoma County GoLocal estimates of economic impact, the cannabis economy in Sonoma County was about $900 million. The grape industry was less. (Sonoma County had 205,000 tons of wine grapes crushed, at average price of $2,300 a ton, for a total crop value of nearly $475 million.) Everyone considers Sonoma County a wine capital.

In CannaCraft, you are responsible more for the cultivation and Dennis (Hunter) manages the extraction part of the business?

Yes.

How many tons of cannabis do you buy from local sources?

It’s upwards of 10 tons a month.

Most of that is from Sonoma County?

That’s the biggest bummer of this situation. CannaCraft has been built on support of Sonoma County growers over the last eight years. We have done everything we can to keep that sourcing local. We also go (source) in Hopland and Mendocino (County), and a little bit in Humboldt (County) as we’ve grown. We have been proud that 80 to 90 percent of our source material has come from Sonoma.

Is it still in the 80 percent range?

Yes. About 80 percent of what we get is from Sonoma County. It has taken years for us to manage quality control, to find operators and people who care enough about the crop they are growing to make sure it’s pesticide-free, herbicide-free and fungicide-free. We have a laboratory at our facility (in Santa Rosa). We test everything that’s coming from third-party sources.