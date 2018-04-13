Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village shopping center today will host the grand opening of California’s first Soft Surroundings store.

The St. Louis-based company is known for women’s apparel, beauty, gift and home decor products. It has nearly 70 stores either open or in the planning stages around the U.S., including five slated to open this year in California.

“They have a very strong catalog following in Sonoma County,” Montgomery Village owner David Codding said. Shoppers, he said, have regularly called to learn when the 4,800-square-foot store would open at 720 Farmers Lane.

The 10 a.m. opening will offer complimentary beauty treatments, drinks, treats and a 15-percent discount off purchases. The first 100 shoppers will receive a gift bag of products.