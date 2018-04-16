Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center plans to open its new medical offices in the southwest area of the city on May 21, and the Oakland-based not-for-profit health system has picked the managing physician.

Catherine Gutfreund, M.D., was recently chosen as physician-in-charge for the 87,000 square feet of new medical offices, located at 2240 Mercury Way in Santa Rosa, Kaiser announced Monday. Construction started on the $50 million facility in November 2016.

As physician-in-charge, Gutfreund will provide cross-department physician leadership, working closely with clinicians representing adult family medicine, dermatology, foot and ankle surgery, mental health and wellness, obstetrics and gynecology, and pediatrics. In July, Kaiser opened a 60-office behavioral health center next door at 2235 Mercury Way.

Gutfreund said in a statement she looks forward to working collaboratively and innovatively at Mercury Way.

Most recently, Gutfreund served as physician well-being chief, family violence prevention champion, and chairwoman of integrative medicine. She will continue to serve on the board of the California Medical Association and as AFM regional depression lead.

Gutfreund attended Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine. She initially trained in ear, nose and throat surgery while on active duty in the U.S. Army. Then she focused on family medicine at Henry Ford Medical Center in Detroit.