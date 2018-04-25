Michael David Winery in California's Lodi winegrowing region has been on a growth surge in recent years, amid growth in sales of wine over $10 a bottle.

Sales growth for its The Seven Deadly Zins zinfandel brand, suggested retail price of $16 per 750-milliliter standard bottle, was over 25 percent last year, and its Freakshow cabernet sauvignon and red-blend brand ($18–$20), about 20 percent, the 34-year-old winery told Shanken Daily News. Other brands are Michael David ($16–$25), Earthquake ($26), Rapture ($59), Inkblot (435), 6th Sense ($16) and Petite Petit ($18). Seven Deadly Zins luxury labels include Lust, Rage and Gluttony ($59). The winery also makes Incognito ($18) for grocery chain Kroger.

The vintner farms 800 acres of grapes around Lodi and ranks No. 28 among U.S. wine companies with 700,000 cases sold in the U.S. and another 100,000 globally, according to Wine Business Monthly.

To help manage its growth, Michael Phillips purchased a 70,000-case-a-year winery in Sonoma County's Alexander Valley from Silver Oak Cellars last summer. Near-term plans are to process purchased North Coast winegrapes locally, and the long-term vision is to produce a Sonoma County wine.

Kevin Phillips, vice president of operations for Michael David Winery is set to be on a panel discussing "premiumization" at the Journal’s Wine Industry Conference in Santa Rosa on April 26 (nbbj.news/wine18). That term and “trading up” have been buzzwords in the wine business in the past several years, reflecting a trend in U.S. wine sales toward faster growth at higher prices.

Phillips talked to the Business Journal about production of ultrapremium and luxury wines from Lodi, interest in half-bottles for California restaurants and strategy for creating a Sonoma County brand.

What do you see happening with premiumization?

KEVIN PHILLIPS: Unlike a lot of other wineries, premiumization hasn’t been a shift for us. Our price points haven’t really shifted. We were already in these price points considered the premium categories.

The one difference since this phenomenon has progressed is we’ve seen bigger percentage movements in our middle- and higher-price-point areas. Our Earthquake series with a zin(fandel), cab(ernet) sauv(ignon) and petite sirah retails in the mid-$20 range. It’s been doing well, with sales (growth) in the 5 to 7 percent range per year, but in the last couple of years, it has been rocking at around 20 percent.

Even our lowest-price-point wines would still be considered in the premium category.

Has that strong growth been in any particular sales channel? Have you seen shifting between channels?

PHILLIPS: Everything I’m going to be talking about is three-tier-distributed product shipped around the country. We have a decent business direct to the consumer through the tasting room, but it is such a small percentage of our overall business.

Chain retail is the easiest thing to track with IRI and Nielsen data. We’re seeing increases in other channels, too, but we don’t have the same data.

Do you have much of an on-premises play?

PHILLIPS: It’s getting better. From what I can tell it still seems to be price-sensitive. Our lowest price points are now a little more accessible, whereas before on-premises shifted away from them. Now, a $10 or $12 by the glass isn’t a big deal, but before if they couldn’t get it for a $5 glass, you would not even be a contender.