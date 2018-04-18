Hotel occupancy rates were up in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties, according to figures released Wednesday morning by a travel data firm.
Again, Sonoma County hotel revenue, compared with March 2017, gained the most among the four counties, STR reports. Revenue in the county last month was $24.1 million, up 20.6 percent. From January through March, revenue for hotels in Sonoma County was up 26.6 percent.
That continues a trend of increased hotel activity since the wildfires swept through the area, destroying thousands of homes, mostly in Sonoma County.
Occupancy-rate gains in March across the rest of the North Bay were more modest, as were revenue gains. Napa’s occupancy crept up less than half a percent, and revenue gain was also less than a percent in a March 2017 vs. March 2018 comparison.
North Bay hotel data
March figures for occupancy, room rate and revenue, compared with those from 2017. Year-to-date comparison includes January–March in 2017 and 2018. See data from previous months.
NAPA COUNTY
• Occupancy: 70.6%, up 0.5%
• Average daily rate: $257.00, down 1.5%
• Revenue: $27.8 million, up 0.6%
• Year-to-date revenue: up 3.5%
• Survey size: 4,952 rooms
SONOMA COUNTY
• Occupancy: 76.9%, up 9.15%
• Average daily rate: $161.09 up 12.3%
• Revenue: $24.1 million, up 20.6%
• Year-to-date revenue: up 26.2%
• Survey size: 6,283 rooms
MARIN COUNTY
• Occupancy: 77.5%, up 0.6%
• Average daily rate: $169.37, up 3.0%
• Revenue:$10.3 million, up 3.6%
• Year-to-date revenue: down 1.2%
• Survey size: 2,537 rooms
SOLANO COUNTY
• Occupancy: 69.5%, up 5.0%
• Average daily rate: $90.37, up 4.9%
• Revenue:$8.5 million, up 10.40%
• Year-to-date revenue: up 5.0%
• Survey size: 4,396 rooms
Source: STR