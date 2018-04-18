March figures for occupancy, room rate and revenue, compared with those from 2017. Year-to-date comparison includes January–March in 2017 and 2018. See data from previous months.

Hotel occupancy rates were up in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties, according to figures released Wednesday morning by a travel data firm.

Again, Sonoma County hotel revenue, compared with March 2017, gained the most among the four counties, STR reports. Revenue in the county last month was $24.1 million, up 20.6 percent. From January through March, revenue for hotels in Sonoma County was up 26.6 percent.

That continues a trend of increased hotel activity since the wildfires swept through the area, destroying thousands of homes, mostly in Sonoma County.

Occupancy-rate gains in March across the rest of the North Bay were more modest, as were revenue gains. Napa’s occupancy crept up less than half a percent, and revenue gain was also less than a percent in a March 2017 vs. March 2018 comparison.